Abu Dhabi T10 2021: Red-hot Evin Lewis help Delhi Bulls crush Maratha Arabians within 5 overs 

Delhi Bulls trounced Maratha Arabians by 9 wickets in the 5th game of Abu Dhabi T10 2021. After choosing to bowl first in the match, the Bulls restricted the Arabians to the lowest total of the tournament - 87-4.

The pair of Evin Lewis (55 off 16) and Ravi Bopara (28 off 12) made the under-par target a cakewalk with their unbeaten 85-run partnership and won the game with half of the overs to spare.

The standout part of the innings was Lewis's carnage against medium pacer Muktar Ali. The southpaw hit a gargantuan 33 runs in the 5th over which included 5 humongous sixes. He would have made it a full house but missed out on the 3rd ball. Nevertheless, it was the most expensive over of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.

The Bulls didn't get off to a perfect start as they lost opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz on the 2nd ball. Batting at number 3, Bopara maintained his rich vein of form in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 and kept the momentum going with 5 boundaries inside 2 overs.

After conceding 29 runs in the powerplay, the Arabians turned to their tried and tested spinner Pravin Tambe. However, the 49-year-old played straight into the hands of Lewis who hit him for 12 runs.

Every other bowler missed their lines and lengths as well and looked all over the place under pressure. Lewis made sure every bowler had an economy rate of at least 12.

Abu Dhabi T10 2021, MA vs DB: Early wickets restricted Arabians to 87-4

The Arabians "Bite The Dust" giving a target of 88 for the Bulls to chase! 🔥



Will the batting unit be able to repeat the heroics from last night? Stick around to find out! 👊#AmadButt #DilSeDilli #DelhiBulls #AbuDhabiT10 @T10League pic.twitter.com/dFaUGMnKSV — Delhi Bulls (@DelhiBullsT10) January 29, 2021

Like the Bulls, Maratha Arabians got off to a torrid start as they lost Abdul Shakoor in the 2nd ball of the match to pacer Amad Butt.

Laurie Evans came at one down and tried to imbue some momentum into the innings by hitting a four and a six off the second over. However, some smart tactics by F Edwards saw him hole one ball to the long-on fielder.

The run rate didn't pick up in the next two overs. Pakistani veteran Mohammed Hafeez scored 5 runs of 6 balls and then miscued one to leave the Arabians reeling at 26-3.

Mosaddek Hossain came out all guns blazing and flaunted some stunning shots against opposition captain Dwayne Bravo and pacer Ali Khan. His partner Javed Ahmadi supported him well with 24 but was runout in the penultimate over courtesy of a sharp direct hit by Khan.

Edwards eked out his sublime form and bowled a remarkable final over, giving away only 5 runs.

With this win, the Bulls have registered 2 wins in 2 in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 while the Arabians have been left with more questions than answers.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all coverage of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021!