Abu Dhabi T10 2022: Best XI of the tournament

The Abu Dhabi T10 2022 is in the history books. The sixth edition of the T10 League culminated earlier tonight, with the Deccan Gladiators successfully defending their championship. The Gladiators beat debutants New York Strikers in the final to win their second successive T10 League championship.

Big names like Andre Russell, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Hasnain, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nicholas Pooran, Odean Smith and Jason Roy were part of the Deccan Gladiators squad. Several other star players were a part of the Abu Dhabi T10 2022, and here is the best XI of the tournament.

Openers - Tom Kolher-Cadmore and Nicholas Pooran (c)

Nicholas Pooran and Tom Kohler-Cadmore will open the innings for this team. Both batters played an integral role in the Deccan Gladiators' success this season.

Pooran led the team from the front by scoring 345 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 234.69. Kohler-Cadmore, on the other hand, aggregated 289 runs in 10 matches, with his highest score being 82*. He was the second-highest run-getter in the Abu Dhabi T10 2022 after Nicholas Pooran.

Middle Order - Rovman Powell, Eoin Morgan and Tim David

Eoin Morgan impressed everyone with his exploits for the New York Strikers. The former England captain aggregated 219 runs in just nine innings at an incredible strike rate of 172.44. Morgan's 87-run knock in a successful run-chase of 144 runs against the Northern Warriors was the best innings of the Abu Dhabi T10 2022.

Speaking of the Northern Warriors, the team's captain Rovman Powell was the seventh-highest run-getter with 196 runs in seven innings. Powell was in a destructive mood throughout the competition as he whacked five fours and 22 sixes.

Tim David also features in this team's middle order. His team, the Delhi Bulls, did not make it to the playoffs, but David finished third on the leading run-getters list with 221 runs in just seven matches. The Australian star smashed 16 fours and 16 sixes.

All-rounders - Kieron Pollard, David Wiese and Dwaine Pretorius

New York Strikers captain Kieron Pollard could not lead his team to the Abu Dhabi T10 2022 title, but his personal performance was quite impressive. Pollard aggregated 101 runs and scalped three wickets in nine matches. His batting strike rate was 198.03.

Deccan Gladiators all-rounder David Wiese played a key role in his team's championship win. Wiese scalped five wickets and scored 74 runs at a strike rate of 176.19. Morrisville Samp Army all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius was the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 12 wickets in 10 matches.

Bowlers - Akeal Hosein, Andrew Tye and Naveen-ul-Haq

Another New York Strikers player to feature in this team is Akeal Hosein. The Caribbean spinner bowled in the powerplay overs and kept a check of the runs flow with his tight lines. He scalped 10 wickets in eight innings at an economy rate of 6.20.

Andrew Tye and Naveen-ul-Haq were two of the most successful fast bowlers in the Abu Dhabi T10 2022. Playing for Team Abu Dhabi, Tye picked up 11 wickets, with his best figures being 3/17. His teammate Naveen took 10 wickets in eight matches.

Best XI of Abu Dhabi T10 2022

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nicholas Pooran, Tim David, Eoin Morgan, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard, David Wiese, Dwaine Pretorius, Andrew Tye, Akeal Hosein and Naveen-ul-Haq.

