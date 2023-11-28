Abu Dhabi T10 2023, Match 4, Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Team Abu Dhabi and Chennai Braves are set to compete in Match 4 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023. The clash will take place on Wednesday, November 29, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Team Abu Dhabi has been part of the Abu Dhabi T10 League since the 2019 edition. Despite their consistent participation, they have not yet reached the finals. In the 2022 edition, led by Chriss Lynn, they secured third position with four wins in seven games. Although they qualified for the playoffs, their journey was cut short by Deccan Gladiators in the Eliminator.

On the other hand, Chennai Braves will play their third season in this edition. They ended at the bottom of the table in 2021, losing nine out of 10 games. They had a disappointing run last year, finishing seventh with just two wins and five losses.

Key players for Team Abu Dhabi include Alex Hales, Kyle Mayers, Tom Banton, and Noor Ahmad. Chennai Braves boast notable names like Jason Roy, Sikandar Raza, Shadab Khan, and experienced leg-spinner Imran Tahir.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves Match Details

Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves, Match 4, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023

Date and Time: November 29, 2023, Wednesday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves Head-to-Head Records

Team Abu Dhabi and Chennai Braves have faced off three times in the past, with Abu Dhabi emerging victorious in all three encounters. They aim to continue their winning streak in the upcoming game.

Matches Played: 3

Team Abu Dhabi: 3

Chennai Braves: 0

No Result: -

Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves Pitch Report

The wicket at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has been batting-friendly. Spinners are expected to get some turn on offer from the track while pacers will need to keep their lines and lengths precise. A target of 120-130 runs would be a challenging one at this venue.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Abu Dhabi. Playing conditions will be clear and pleasant with temperatures around 29 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be in the 50s.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves Probable Xl

Team Abu Dhabi

Alex Hales, Asif Khan, Kyle Mayers, Colin Ingram, Tom Banton(wk), Leus du Plooy, Dwaine Pretorius, Tymal Mills, Noor Ahmad, Roelof van der Merwe, Binura Fernando

Chennai Braves

Jason Roy (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Charith Asalanka, Shadab Khan, Aayan Afzal Khan/Junaid Siddique, Obed McCoy, Richard Ngarava, Hasan Ali, Imran Tahir

Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves Prediction

Both teams have a good mix of talented domestic and international players. However, the conditions of the ground suggest, the chasing teams have dominated at this venue. So, toss might play a key role.

Prediction: The chasing team to win this game.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema