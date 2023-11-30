Abu Dhabi T10 2023, Match 7, Chennai Braves vs Morrisville Samp Army: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Chennai Braves and Morrisville Samp Army are set to face off in Match 7 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 on Thursday, November 30. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host this contest.

The Braves started off well having won their first game against Team Abu Dhabi. Batting first, they posted a total of 115 runs, with Jason Roy leading the charge with an impressive unbeaten 84.

In the second innings, despite Obey McCoy facing a tough time against Abu Dhabi's batters, the remaining four bowlers each claimed a wicket. Their collective efforts proved effective in limiting the opposition to 111/4, securing a four-run victory.

On the other hand, the Morrisville Samp Army had a poor start to their Abu Dhabi T10 campaign, losing their opening game against Northern Warriors. They bowled first, with Qais Ahmad claiming two wickets, while Karim Janat took one in the first innings.

Chasing a target of 104, Andries Gous provided a quick start with a 15 off seven balls, supported by Karim Janat (11) and Najibullah Zadran (13). Captain Moeen Ali led the charge with a score of 37 off 23.

However, the Warriors' bowling attack kept them in the game. They were spearheaded by Angelo Matthews, who took a hat-trick, and the Samp Army eventually fell just short of the target.

Chennai Braves vs Morrisville Samp Army Match Details

Match: Chennai Braves vs Morrisville Samp Army, Match 7, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023

Date and Time: November 30, 2023, Thursday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Chennai Braves vs Morrisville Samp Army Head-to-Head Records

The Chennai Braves and Morrisville Samp Army met once in the previous edition of the Abu Dhabi T10. Samp Army won that game by eight wickets with four balls remaining.

Match Played: 1

Chennai Braves won: 0

Morrisville Samp Army won: 1

No Result: 0

Chennai Braves vs Morrisville Samp Army Pitch Report

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch in Abu Dhabi offers a balanced wicket. Batters find it relatively easy to score runs in the early phase, but as the match progresses, bowlers gain prominence.

Over the last five matches at this venue, the average score in the first innings has been around 110-115 runs. Out of these, the team batting first emerged victorious in three out of five games.

Chennai Braves vs Morrisville Samp Army Weather Forecast

The weather in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, will be clear with a temperature around 26°C. Humidity will be at around 57%, with the wind blowing at 19 km/h.

Chennai Braves vs Morrisville Samp Army Probable Xl

Chennai Braves

Jason Roy, Kobe Herft, George Munsey, Stephen Eskinazi, Charith Asalanka (c), Mohammad Nabi, Kai Smith (wk), Aayan Afzal Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sam Cook, Obed McCoy/Imran Tahir

Morrisville Samp Army

Andries Gous (wk), Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali (c), Najibullah Zadran, Jason Holder, Karim Janat, Basil Hameed, Qais Ahmad, Peter Hatzoglou, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Irfan/Ibrahim Zadran

Chennai Braves vs Morrisville Samp Army Prediction

The Chennai Braves and Morrisville Samp Army have had contrasting starts to their Abu Dhabi T10 campaigns.

The Samp Army secured a victory against the Braves in the previous year and will want to replicate that success this time around. The Braves, meanwhile, will be drawing confidence from their recent win as they enter this game.

While both teams boast quality players, the team that bats second can be expected to win this encounter.

Prediction: The chasing team to win this Abu Dhabi T10 2023 match.

Chennai Braves vs Morrisville Samp Army Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema