Abu Dhabi T10 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Delhi Bulls vs Chennai Braves (Updated) ft. Faf du Plessis and Angelo Mathews

Three more matches were played on the fourth day of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League. New York Strikers, Morrisville Samp Army and Delhi Bulls won their respective matches today.

A total of 11 matches are completed now, and with it, the race to make it to the top four in the points table is also heating up.

Delhi Bulls are on top of the table now with two wins, while Morrisville Samp Army have climbed to second after two wins in three matches. New York Strikers and Northern Warriors complete the top four of the table and they are the last two teams to boast of a positive net run-rate as well.

While the bottom four teams are not out yet, they will have to pull up their socks now. Bangla Tigers have a game in hand with a win and a loss each in two matches but Deccan Gladiators and Chennai Braves have lost two matches out of three. Team Abu Dhabi are yet to get on the board with losses in all three matches.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 Most runs list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Jordan Cox (BT)"}">Jordan Cox (BT) 2 2 1 128 90* 128 53 241.5 - 1 - 14 7 2 Tom Kohler-Cadmore (DG) 3 3 1 118 68* 59 59 200 - 1 - 9 10 3 Muhammad Waseem (NYS) 3 3 0 90 41 30 46 195.65 - - - 9 5 4 Hazratullah Zazai (NW)"}">Hazratullah Zazai (NW) 3 3 1 89 52* 44.5 63 141.26 - 1 - 7 5 5 Jason Roy (CB) 3 3 1 85 84* 42.5 45 188.88 - 1 1 6 7 6 Colin Munro (NW) 3 2 2 80 44* - 42 190.47 - - - 5 6 7 Johnson Charles (DB) 2 2 0 76 40 38 34 223.52 - - - 9 4 8 Kusal Perera (NYS) 3 3 1 69 50* 34.5 39 176.92 - 1 - 9 2 9 Faf du Plessis (SA)"}">Faf du Plessis (SA) 3 3 0 68 31 22.66 33 206.06 - - - 3 6 10 Kennar Lewis (NW) 3 3 1 68 46* 34 41 165.85 - - - 9 2

Jordan Cox of Bangla Tigers continues to remain on top of the pile with 128 runs to his name from two matches. Tom Kohler-Cadmore is at the second spot currently while Muhammad Waseem has climbed to third with 90 runs to his name at a strike-rate of 195.65.

Hazratullah Zazai and Jason Roy occupy the next two slots with 89 and 85 runs to their name so far, respectively, while Colin Munro is the newest entrant at number six with 80 runs. Interestingly, he is yet to be dismissed in the tournament after batting in two innings.

Faf du Plessis has also entered the top 10 list after scoring 29 runs off 11 balls for SAMP Army and now has 68 runs after three matches. Kennar Lewis completes the list as he has also scored 68 runs in three matches.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 Most wickets list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Angelo Mathews (NW) 3 3 36 6 - 48 6 3/19 8 8 6 - - 2 Chamika Karunaratne (NYS) 3 3 36 6 - 63 6 3/22 10.5 10.5 6 - - 3 Abhimanyu Mithun (NW) 3 3 30 5 - 37 5 2/12 7.4 7.4 6 - - 4 Moeen Ali (SA)"}">Moeen Ali (SA) 3 2 18 3 1 21 4 2/4 5.25 7 4.5 - - 5 Qais Ahmad (SA) 3 3 30 5 - 38 4 2/12 9.5 7.6 7.5 - - 6 Jason Holder (SA)"}">Jason Holder (SA) 3 3 36 6 1 45 4 3/12 11.25 7.5 9 - - 7 Tabraiz Shamsi (NW) 3 3 36 6 - 53 4 2/11 13.25 8.83 9 - - 8 Muhammad Jawadullah (NYS) 3 3 36 6 - 54 4 2/21 13.5 9 9 - - 9 Junaid Siddique (CB) 3 3 36 6 - 55 4 2/18 13.75 9.16 9 - - 10 James Neesham (NW) 3 3 36 6 - 56 4 2/19 14 9.33 9 - -

Angelo Mathews has climbed to the top of this list displacing Chamika Karunaratne. Both of them have six wickets so far but Mathews has conceded fewer runs compared to his Sri Lanka teammate. Ambhimanyu Mithun and Moeen Ali are at the next two spots with five and four wickets, respectively.

Rest of the bowlers in the top 10 - Qais Ahmad, Jason Holder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique, and James Neesham - all have four wickets each after playing three matches. The race to make it to the top is heating up but currently, Mathews and Karunaratne are sitting pretty.