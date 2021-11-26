Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Bangla Tigers are all set to roar once again when they face Team Abu Dhabi in the 17th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Friday.

Team Abu Dhabi have been on a roll in the competition, as they are the only unbeaten side in the Abu Dhabi T10 League thus far. They sit comfortably at the top of the league standings with five wins in as many matches.

Bangla Tigers, meanwhile, have picked up the pace after a slow start. They are third in the points table, with three wins and two losses after five matches. They began with back-to-back losses, but bounced back in style with a hat-trick of wins in their next three matches.

Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Details

Match: Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi, 17th Match, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 26th, 2021, Friday; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi Pitch Report

It is a fabulous wicket to bat on with very little margin for error for the bowlers. As it is an evening game, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first, because of the dew factor.

Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

A clear day with zero chance of precipitation is predicted in Abu Dhabi on Friday. However, the humidity could be on the higher side at 64%, while the temperature is expected to stay between 26 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi Probable XIs

Bangla Tigers

The Tigers defeated Deccan Gladiators by nine wickets in their last game with 11 deliveries to spare. Benny Howell was the star with the ball, taking two wickets in two overs, while Hazratullah Zazai top-scored with an unbeaten 59 off 26 deliveries. No changes are expected in their playing XI for this game.

Probable XI

Johnson Charles (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (C), Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Karim Janat, Mohammad Amir, Vishnu Sukumaran.

Team Abu Dhabi

In their last match, Team Abu Dhabi defeated Delhi Bulls by six wickets. Danny Briggs was the pick of their bowlers, as the left-arm spinner bagged two wickets for 20 runs in his quota of two overs. Philip Salt stole the show with the bat by scoring 56 runs off 23 deliveries. They are likely to field an unchanged playing XI in this game as well.

Probable XI

Philip Salt (WK), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (C), Colin Ingram, Chris Gayle, Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Fidel Edwards, Naveen-ul-Haq, Muhammad Farooq.

Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Prediction

The stakes are high, as Team Abu Dhabi and Bangla Tigers will be putting their winning streaks on the line in this contest. While Team Abu Dhabi are on an unbeaten run, Bangla Tigers are now on a three-game winning streak. The Tigers have built some momentum recently. But it could be difficult for them to overcome Team Abu Dhabi, considering their solid batting and bowling.

Prediction: Team Abu Dhabi are likely to win this match.

Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex.

Live Streaming: Voot.

