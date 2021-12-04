Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22, Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The final day of the tournament awaits us as Bangla Tigers lock horns with Team Abu Dhabi in the third-place play-off of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Saturday.

Despite their best efforts, Team Abu Dhabi failed to reach the final. In the eliminator, they defeated Bangla Tigers by seven wickets but lost the second qualifier to Delhi Bulls by 49 runs.

Meanwhile, the Bangla Tigers exited the tournament after losing their eliminator match against Team Abu Dhabi. Both teams will now try to get their hands on the consolation prize and sign off with a win.

Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Details

Match: Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi, 3rd Place Play-off, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22

Date and Time: December 4th, 2021, Saturday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi Pitch Report

The wicket has slowed down a bit and the spinners have done well in the last couple of games here. Expect the team winning the toss to field first.

Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

The skies will stay clear and there is no threat of rain in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Temperatures are expected to range between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi Probable XIs

Team Abu Dhabi

Team Abu Dhabi lost their last game to Delhi Bulls by 49 runs. Bowling first, the bowlers did well to restrict the Bulls to a par total of 109/7 in 10 overs. Sheldon Cottrell and Liam Livingstone accounted for two wickets each.

However, Team Abu Dhabi’s batting collapsed when it mattered the most. They fell like a house of cards for 60 runs in 8.3 overs. No changes are expected in their playing XI despite losing the last game.

Probable XI:

Philip Salt (WK), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (C), Chris Gayle, Colin Ingram, Jamie Overton, Danny Briggs, Marchant de Lange, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Muhammad Farooq

Bangla Tigers

Bangla Tigers lost their last game to Team Abu Dhabi by seven wickets. Batting first, the Tigers posted a total of 101/4 in 10 overs. Hazratullah Zazai bailed out the team with a brilliant knock of unbeaten 66 runs off 37 deliveries.

However, Team Abu Dhabi completed the chase inside seven overs with seven wickets in hand. Benny Howell was the lone bowler who did well with two wickets.

Probable XI

Johnson Charles, Hazratullah Zazai (WK), Faf du Plessis (C), Will Jacks, Will Smeed, Benny Howell, James Faulkner, Isuru Udana, Luke Wood, Mohammad Amir, Hassan Khalid

Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Prediction

It will be the fourth meeting between the two sides this season. While Team Abu Dhabi have won two matches so far, Bangla Tigers have managed to win only one. Team Abu Dhabi won the first encounter between the two sides by 40 runs. The Tigers struck back by winning the second game by 10 runs.

However, Team Abu Dhabi won the latest meeting between these two sides by seven wickets. It was a one-sided encounter and Team Abu Dhabi will feel confident walking into this game.

Prediction: Team Abu Dhabi are expected to win this fixture.

Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Voot

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Hazratullah Zazai top-score for Bangla Tigers once again? Yes No 0 votes so far