Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22, Chennai Braves vs Deccan Gladiators: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Chennai Braves will lock horns with Deccan Gladiators in the 18th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Friday, November 26.

The Chennai Braves have endured a dreadful time in the competition as they are yet to open their account. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table after losing all of their five matches so far.

The Deccan Gladiators, on the other hand, have had a mixed run so far. They sit third in the league standings with three wins and two losses in five games.

While the Braves are searching for their first win of the season, the Gladiators will be hoping to enter second spot in the points table by winning this contest.

Chennai Braves vs Deccan Gladiators Match Details

Match: Chennai Braves vs Deccan Gladiators, 18th Match, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 26th, 2021, Friday, 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Chennai Braves vs Deccan Gladiators Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has played brilliantly so far, and the smaller boundaries have aided batsmen. The skipper winning the toss is likely to invite the opposition to bat first.

Chennai Braves vs Deccan Gladiators Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain, and a bright sunny day is predicted on Friday in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, the temperature is expected to hover between 26 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Chennai Braves vs Deccan Gladiators Probable XIs

Chennai Braves

The Chennai Braves lost their last game to the Northern Warriors by 19 runs after a horrific show with the ball. Only Mark Deyal and Curtis Campher were impressive as they both picked up two wickets each.

In the batting department, Bhanuka Rajapaksa made a notable contribution of 34 runs off just 13 deliveries. However, he didn't receive enough support from his fellow batters with the Braves chasing a massive total.

Kevin Koththigoda had a terrible day at the office with the ball, and Samiullah Shinwari could replace him in the playing XI.

Probable XI:

Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Ravi Bopara, Dasun Shanaka (C), Mark Deyal, Curtis Campher, Kevin Koththigoda/Samiullah Shinwari, Tion Webster, Khalid Shah, Nuwan Pradeep.

Deccan Gladiators

The Gladiators lost their last game to the Bangla Tigers by nine wickets. Batting first, they could only manage a below-par total of 116/5, where Tom Banton top-scored with 30 runs.

The bowling unit also proved ineffective as the Tigers hunted down the total easily. Odean Smith was the only wicket-taker for the side against the Bangla Tigers. However, despite losing the last game, no changes are expected in their playing XI.

Probable XI:

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Tom Moores (WK), Andre Russell, Najibullah Zadran, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Odean Smith, Wahab Riaz (C), Tymal Mills, Sultan Ahmed.

Chennai Braves vs Deccan Gladiators Match Prediction

The Deccan Gladiators have one of the most balanced squads in the competition. Most of their players are in form and contributing handsomely.

The Chennai Braves, on the other hand, are struggling massively in the bowling department. They have performed well with the bat so far, but their bowling has let them down big time.

Prediction: Deccan Gladiators are likely to win this fixture.

Chennai Braves vs Deccan Gladiators live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex.

Live Streaming: Voot.

