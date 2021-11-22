Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22, Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Deccan Gladiators will face Delhi Bulls in the ninth game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Monday, 22 November.

Delhi Bulls have been fantastic so far in the competition, winning all three of their matches so far. They sit second in the points table, only falling behind first place on net run rate.

Deccan Gladiators, on the other hand, sit third in the table with one win and one loss from two matches. They began their campaign with a win but lost to Team Abu Dhabi by four wickets in their second game.

While the Bulls will be looking to extend their winning run, the Gladiators will be eager to return to winning ways.

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Match Details

Match: Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls, 9th Match, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22

Date and Time: November 22nd, 2021, Monday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Pitch Report

The pitch is getting a bit slower, but is still offering plenty of runs. The team winning the toss is likely to invite the opposition to bat first.

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Weather Forecast

A bright sunny day with clear skies and is expected on Monday. The temperature is expected to stay between 23 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius.

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Probable XIs

Deccan Gladiators

The Gladiators’ batting outfit failed to deliver in the last game, while their bowling unit performed well. Hamid Hassan walked off the field with one ball left in his spell. His injury could see Rumman Raees come back into the side.

Probable XI:

Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Moores (WK), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Odean Smith, Wahab Riaz (C), Hamid Hassan/Rumman Raees, Sultan Ahmed, Anwar Ali

Delhi Bulls

No changes are expected in the playing 11, as the Bulls will not want to disturb the winning combination that has proven to be successful so far.

Probable XI

Rilee Rossouw, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Mohammad Hafeez, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (C), Gulbadin Naib, Romario Shepherd, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed.

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Match Prediction

The Bulls are on a roll in the tournament. Their bowling has not been consistent so far, but their batting line-up has been winning matches for them. They have built strong momentum on their side after winning three consecutive matches.

The Gladiators started brilliantly with a win but lost the second game after their batting failed to produce any innings of substance. The match will likely come down to a contest between the Gladiators’ bowling and the Bulls’ batting.

Prediction: Delhi Bulls to win the match.

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls live telecast details and channel list

TV: Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English) and Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio TV

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

LIVE POLL Q. Can Wanindu Hasaranga take two or more wickets once again? Yes No 0 votes so far