Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22, Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

It is time for the playoffs in the Abu Dhabi T10 League as Deccan Gladiators square off against Delhi Bulls in the first qualifier on Friday.

Deccan Gladiators finished at the top of the league standings with seven wins and three losses in ten matches. Delhi Bulls, on the other hand, fell behind in terms of net run-rate despite winning seven out of ten matches as well.

Both teams will look to seal a berth in the final by winning this fixture, while the losing side will get another shot at the final in the second qualifier.

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Match Details

Match: Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls, Qualifier 1, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22

Date and Time: December 3rd, 2021, Friday, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Pitch Report

The wicket has been a batting paradise throughout the tournament. However, it has slowed down a bit, and the quality spinners have managed to impress. The team winning the toss is likely to invite the opposition to bat first.

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Weather Forecast

It is expected to be a clear day in Abu Dhabi on Friday, and the chances of rain are only 1%. The humidity will be on the higher side at 66%, while the temperature level is expected to stay between 23 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Probable XIs

Deccan Gladiators

Deccan Gladiators registered a massive 62-run victory over Bangla Tigers in their last match. Batting first, they put up a gigantic total of 140/1 in 10 overs. Tom Kohler-Cadmore went berserk with the bat, scoring 96 runs off 39 deliveries.

Defending such a huge total, the bowlers bundled out the Tigers for a paltry 78 in 8.3 overs. Wanindu Hasaranga picked up a fifer, giving away only eight runs in two overs. They are likely to field an unchanged playing 11.

Probable XI:

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Moores (WK), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Najibullah Zadran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anwar Ali, Wahab Riaz (C), Sultan Ahmed, Tymal Mills

Delhi Bulls

Delhi Bulls defeated Team Abu Dhabi by 49 runs in their last game to book a seat in the first qualifier. Batting first, the Bulls posted a steep total of 135/5 in 10 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the top scorer for the side with a brilliant 69 runs off 29 deliveries.

Defending the target, the bowlers made a mess of Team Abu Dhabi's chase as they restricted them to just 86/8 in 10 overs. Leggie Adil Rashid and Dominic Drakes accounted for three wickets each to lead the way. The Bulls could still bring back Romario Shepherd in place of Nyeem Young despite winning the last game.

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Luke Wright, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (C), Dominic Drakes, Adil Rashid, Nyeem Young/Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Match Prediction

A place in the final is at stake here, and fans can expect an enthralling contest between two strong outfits. Deccan Gladiators completed a season-double over Delhi Bulls during the league stage, winning both league games by nine wickets and eight wickets respectively. The Bulls will be hoping to get third-time lucky and nail a place in the final.

Prediction: Deccan Gladiators are expected to win this contest.

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot

