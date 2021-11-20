Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22, Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Delhi Bulls are all set to take on Bangla Tigers in the fifth game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The Bulls made a winning start to the tournament as they defeated Northern Warriors by six wickets in their opening game. Bowling first, they restricted Northern Warriors to 107/4 in 10 overs and completed the chase in nine overs.

On the other hand, the Tigers were battered by Team Abu Dhabi with a margin of 40 runs in their opening game. Team Abu Dhabi took the Tigers to the cleaners and scored a massive total of 145/4 in 10 overs. Chasing the target, Bangla Tigers’ innings never took off, and could only manage 105/8 in their quota of 10 overs.

Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers Match Details

Match: Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers, 5th Match, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22

Date and Time: November 20th, 2021, Saturday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers Pitch Report

The strip is likely to assist the slower bowlers a bit, but it will offer plenty of runs as the boundary dimensions are on the shorter side. The team that wins the toss will prefer to chase here.

Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, and the day will be bright and sunny. The evening will be pleasant for the game of cricket as the temperature will stay between 23 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers Probable XIs

Delhi Bulls

Rilee Rossouw and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will open the batting for the Bulls, while Mohammad Hafeez, Sherfane Rutherford and Eoin Morgan will form the middle order. Dwayne Bravo, Ravi Rampaul and Shiraz Ahmed will take care of the bowling duties.

Probable XI:

Rilee Rossouw, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Mohammad Hafeez, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (C), Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Adil Rashid, Ravi Rampaul, Shiraz Ahmed

Bangla Tigers

Faf du Plessis, Andre Fletcher and Johnson Charles will lead the batting unit for the Tigers, while James Faulkner, Qais Ahmad, and Isuru Udana will lead the bowling department.

Probable XI

Faf du Plessis (C), Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles (WK), Will Jacks, Hazratullah Zazai, Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, Luke Wood, James Faulkner, Qais Ahmad, and Sabir Rao

Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers Match Prediction

Delhi Bulls will be feeling confident and will look to build some early momentum in the competition by winning back-to-back games. They have a balanced side with some serious quality in both departments. Bangla Tigers, at the same time, are looking a little weak in the bowling department. They rely heavily on their batting, and that has to come up with the goods if they want to open their account in the competition.

Prediction: Delhi Bulls are likely to win this game.

Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot

