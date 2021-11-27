Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22, Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Delhi Bulls square off against Deccan Gladiators in the 21st match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, November 27.

The Delhi Bulls have had a successful run this season so far. They have won four out of their six matches, gathering eight points. Delhi Bulls beat defending champions Northern Warriors comprehensively by eight wickets in their last match.

Deccan Gladiators, meanwhile, have also won four out of their six matches. They beat the Chennai Braves by five wickets in their last game.

Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators Match Details

Match: Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators, 21st Match, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 27th, 2021, Saturday, 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has played out well so far. It has been beneficial for the batters. Teams have been successful in chasing totals and the captain winning the toss will look to bowl first.

Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators Weather Forecast

The weather is clear for the entire duration of the match. There is no prediction of rain. Temperatures are expected to range between 25 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators Probable XIs

Delhi Bulls

Delhi Bulls had a successful outing in the last match against Northern Warriors. Shiraz Ahmed picked up two wickets while Fazal Haque, Dominic Drakes and Adil Rashid scalped a wicket each. Romario Shepherd was the most expensive of the lot, with figures of 1/42. Ravi Rampaul could come back into the side to replace him.

Having been set a target of 129, the Delhi Bulls chased it down with one delivery and eight wickets left. Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with a 32-ball 70 at the top and set the tone for the win. Luke Wright slammed an unbeaten 40 off just 18 deliveries to finish the game.

Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Luke Wright, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Hafeez, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo ( c ), Dominic Drakes, Adil Rashid, Fazal Haque Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed, Romario Shepherd/Ravi Rampaul.

Deccan Gladiators

The Deccan Gladiators bowled the Chennai Braves out for just 57 runs in their last match. Wanindu Hasaranga continued his tremendous form, picking up three wickets. Andre Russell and Rumman Raees bagged a couple of wickets as well.

The Gladiators finished the game in just six overs despite losing five wickets. Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Tom Banton got the start before David Wiese smashed an unbeaten nine-ball 20 to wrap up the proceedings.

Probable XI: Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Najibullah Zadran, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz ( c), Sultan Ahmed, Ruman Raees.

Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators Match Prediction

Delhi Bulls have momentum on their side coming into this match. They have done reasonably well with both the bat and the ball. The Bulls will be eager to build on the win from the last game.

Deccan Gladiators are also coming off a win. They have been pretty solid while chasing in the tournament so far. Three of the Gladiators' four wins have come while chasing. However, they will be tested by the Delhi Bulls bowling unit.

While both teams have done equally well, Deccan Gladiators seem to have the edge given the impact players present in their line-up.

Prediction: Deccan Gladiators to win this match.

Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex.

Live Streaming: Voot & Fancode.

