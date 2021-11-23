Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22, Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Northern Warriors will square off against Deccan Gladiators in the 11th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Tuesday.

Deccan Gladiators have had a decent run in the tournament so far. They sit third in the points table with two wins and a single loss after three matches. They put in a dominant performance to defeat Delhi Bulls by nine wickets in the last game.

Northern Warriors, on the other hand, have had a miserable time in the competition so far. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table after losing all three matches and are still searching for their first win.

Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators Match Details

Match: Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators, 11th Match, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22

Date and Time: November 23rd, 2021, Tuesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators Pitch Report

The surface has managed to hold up and plenty of runs have been scored so far in the competition. We can expect another high-scoring game and the team winning the toss is likely to chase.

Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators Weather Forecast

A bright sunny day with clear skies and no chance of rain is predicted in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the temperature is expected to stay between 26 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius.

Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators Probable XIs

Northern Warriors

After a decent batting performance, the Warriors' bowling let them down against Bangla Tigers in the last game. They can bring in Joshua Little in place of Gareth Delany to add some depth to their bowling.

Probable XI:

Kennar Lewis, Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell (C), Kaunain Abbas (WK), Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Chris Jordan, Gareth Delany/Joshua Little, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir

Deccan Gladiators

The Gladiators are unlikely to tinker with the side that defeated the mighty Delhi Bulls so comprehensively in the last match. An unchanged playing eleven is expected to feature for them.

Probable XI

Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Moores (WK), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (C), Tymal Mills, Sultan Ahmed, Anwar Ali.

Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators Match Prediction

Deccan Gladiators’ confidence will be sky-high at the moment after a destructive performance in the last match. The batting and bowling units worked in sync to record an assertive victory.

At the same time, nothing has worked for the Northern Warriors so far. Their bowling and batting have done well in patches, but they have failed to perform as a unit. They are already on a three-game losing run and will be increasingly desperate for their first win. However, defeating the Gladiators at the moment might prove to be a mountain too high to climb for them.

Prediction: Deccan Gladiators are likely to win this contest.

Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio TV

