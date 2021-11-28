Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 Northern Warriors vs Chennai Braves: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Northern Warriors lock horns against the Chennai Braves in the 26th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host this exciting contest.

The Northern Warriors are placed fifth in the points table with four points to their name. They suffered a loss against the Deccan Gladiators in their last game.

After being asked to bat first, the Deccan Gladiators posted 134 on the board, losing five wickets. The Warriors started the chase positively but couldn’t get across the line as they lost wickets at regular intervals, falling short by 19 runs.

They will be hoping for a much-improved performance in their next fixture against the Chennai Braves.

The Chennai Braves, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They have played eight games so far and have failed to win a single contest.

Team Abu Dhabi defeated them convincingly in their last fixture. The Chennai Braves scored 107 in their 10 overs after being put in to bat.

The bowlers then tried their level best but couldn’t defend the total as Team Abu Dhabi chased down the total in seven overs, winning the game by seven wickets.

The Chennai Braves need to be at their absolute best to register their first win of the competition.

Northern Warriors vs Chennai Braves Match Details:

Match: Northern Warriors vs Chennai Braves, Match 26, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22

Date and Time: November 29, 2021, Monday, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Northern Warriors vs Chennai Braves Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely once set. The bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Northern Warriors vs Chennai Braves Weather Forecast

The temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to hover between 22 to 27 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Northern Warriors vs Chennai Braves Probable XIs

Northern Warriors

Oshane Thomas was good with the ball for the Northern Warriors, picking up three wickets. While chasing 135, the batters failed to score big as they finished on 115, falling short by 19 runs.

They will be hoping for a better performance in their next game.

Probable XI

Kennar Lewis (wk), Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell (c), Ross Whiteley, Umair Ali, Samit Patel, Mark Watt, Joshua Little, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Oshane Thomas

Chennai Braves

Mohammad Shahzad was good with the ball, scoring 53 off 30 balls at the top of the order. He lacked support from the other end as the Chennai Braves could only manage to score 107 in their 10 overs.

Mark Deyal picked up two wickets but Team Abu Dhabi chased down the total with three overs to spare.

Probable XI

Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Samiullah Shinwari, Angelo Perera (c), Ravi Bopara, Mark Deyal, Curtis Campher, Roman Walker, Khalid Shah, Nuwan Pradeep

Northern Warriors vs Chennai Braves Match Prediction

Both sides are struggling in the competition as both are reeling in the bottom-half of the points table. They need to gain some momentum, going ahead in the competition.

The Northern Warriors have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Northern Warriors to win this encounter.

Northern Warriors vs Chennai Braves live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot

