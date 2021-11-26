Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22, The Chennai Braves vs Bangla Tigers: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Match 20 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 will see The Chennai Braves square off against the Bangla Tigers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The Chennai Braves suffered a heavy defeat against Deccan Gladiators, in their last game. After being asked to bat first, it was a disappointing show from the Braves batters, as they were knocked out for a paltry 57. They eventually lost the game by five wickets.

Meanwhile, Bangla Tigers have won three of their five games. They defeated Team Abu Dhabi in their last game, and will look to carry forward the momentum into this contest as well. After being asked to bat first, the Bangla Tigers put up 130 runs on the board, losing five wickets. Their bowlers then stepped up, restricting Team Abu Dhabi to only 120.

The Chennai Braves vs Bangla Tigers Match Details

Match: The Chennai Braves vs Bangla Tigers, Match 20, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 27th 2021, Saturday; 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Chennai Braves vs Bangla Tigers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely once they are set. The bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface, though.

The Chennai Braves vs Bangla Tigers Weather Forecast

The temperature in Abu Dhabi on matchday is expected to hover between 26 and 29 degrees Celsius. It could stay humid throughout the day.

The Chennai Braves vs Bangla Tigers Probable XIs

The Chennai Braves

Only Bhanuka Rajapaksa from The Chennai Braves managed to get into double figures in their last game. Mark Deyal and Angelo Perera picked up two wickets apiece, but failed to stop the Deccan Gladiators romping home in six overs.

Probable XI

Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ravi Bopara, Mark Deyal, Curtis Campher, Tion Webster, Khalid Shah, Nuwan Pradeep, Roman Walker.

Bangla Tigers

Contributions from Hazratullah Zazai (41) and Will Jacks (43) helped the Bangla Tigers post 130 runs on the board against Team Abu Dhabi, in their last game. James Faulkner and Benny Howell picked up two wickets apiece as they successfully defended the total.

Probable XI

Faf du Plessis (c). Johnson Charles (wk), Will Jacks, Hazratullah Zazai, Benny Howell, Karim Janat, James Faulkner, Isuru Udana, Luke Wood, Mohammad Amir, Vishnu Sukumaran.

The Chennai Braves vs Bangla Tigers Match Prediction

The Chennai Braves need to be on their toes after suffering a heavy loss against the Deccan Gladiators in their previous game. Bangla Tigers were good in their last game against Team Abu Dhabi, and will look to repeat the same imperious performance.

Bangla Tigers have a good balance in their ranks, so expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Bangla Tigers to win this game.

The Chennai Braves vs Bangla Tigers live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Voot.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Faf du Plessis to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far