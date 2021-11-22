Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22, The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Chennai Braves will square off against Team Abu Dhabi in the 10th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Monday, 22 November.

Team Abu Dhabi have been the best side in the competition so far, sitting on top of the points table with three wins in three matches. The Chennai Braves, on the other hand, have had a contrasting start to their campaign. They are 4th in the points table after losing both their first two games.

While Team Abu Dhabi are looking to register their fourth consecutive win, the Braves will be searching for their first points of the season.

The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Details

Match: The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi, 10th Match, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22

Date and Time: November 22nd, 2021, Monday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi Pitch Report

The surface has provided ideal conditions for batting, but is getting slower with each passing game. The skipper winning the toss is likely to field first.

The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain, but a clear day is predicted in Abu Dhabi on Monday. The temperature is expected to hover between 23 to 31 degrees Celsius.

The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi Probable XIs

The Chennai Braves

The Braves batted well in the last game, but were let down by their bowling. However, they are likely to remain unchanged due to the lack of options present on the bench.

Probable XI:

Dasun Shanaka (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ravi Bopara, Khalid Shah (WK), Curtis Campher, Samiullah Shinwari, Mark Deyal, Roman Walker, Munaf Patel

Team Abu Dhabi

Team Abu Dhabi have performed like a well-oiled machine so far. The Universe Boss Chris Gayle was rested in the last game and could make a return to the playing 11. No other changes are expected here.

Probable XI

Philip Salt (WK), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (C), Colin Ingram, Chris Benjamin/Chris Gayle, Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Fidel Edwards, Naveen-ul-Haq, Muhammad Farooq

The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Prediction

It will be a contest between two sides with contrasting form-lines. Team Abu Dhabi have managed to perform well as a unit so far, putting in good performances with both bat and ball. They have form and momentum on their side while coming into this fixture.

At the same time, the Chennai Braves have batted well in both matches, but the bowling unit has failed to bring their A-game. Their bowling department will need to massively improve before they take on the best batting line-up in the tournament.

Prediction: Team Abu Dhabi are likely to win this fixture.

The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi)

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio TV

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

