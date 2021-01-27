Shahid Afridi yet to join Qalandars over visa issues

Shahid Afridi is yet to join Qalandars for the upcoming edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League as his Residential Visa in the UAE had expired. The former Pakistan captain learned of the same after he landed in Dubai.

According to a report in News18, Shahid Afridi returned to Pakistan and updated his Visa. He will now head back to the UAE and join the Qalandars for the T10 tournament.

The T10 event is set to kick off on Thursday, January 28. Defending champions Maratha Arabians will face Northern Warriors in the opening match of the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 League at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

A total of 29 matches will be played in the tournament, with the final scheduled to be held on February 6.

Eight teams, divided into two groups, will be taking part in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. All sides will play three matches in the group stage, which will be followed by the Super League stage, which begins on February 1. 12 matches each will be held in the group stage and the Super League. The playoffs will start on February 5.

Shahid Afridi earlier praised India's triumph in Australia

Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi, who keeps plying his trade league around the world, had earlier praised Team India for their 2-1 Test series triumph in Australia. Taking to Twitter, Shahid Afridi wrote:

"Incredible performance India! Despite so many injuries and setbacks India have pulled off an astonishing series win. Congratulations to Indian team, this series will be remembered for a long time.”

Shahid Afridi also urged former Pakistan greats to take a cue from Rahul Dravid and groom the young talents in the country.

Speaking at a function in Lahore, Afridi pointed out Dravid's hard work at the under-19 level. The former Pakistan all-rounder said:

“I think as it is we are facing a shortage of quality talent so what is coming through needs to be groomed properly by our former greats. They can do a lot with these young players.”

Shahid Afridi played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is for Pakistan, scoring 1716, 8064 and 1416 runs respectively. With the ball, he picked up 541 wickets across the three formats.