Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Match 11, Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Morrisville Samp Army will cross swords with Delhi Bulls in the 11th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (26 November).

Morrisville Samp Army got off to a perfect start to the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. They faced the Bangla Tigers in their opening game of the competition and beat them to get off to a winning start.

After being asked to bat first, Shimron Hetmyer top-scored with 38 as Morrisville Samp Army finished their innings on 100/5. Dwaine Pretorius bowled brilliantly and finished with figures of 3/11 in his two overs, which helped them defend the total successfully. Morrisville Samp Army will be riding high on confidence after the 15-run win and will look to repeat their performance on Saturday against the Bulls.

Delhi Bulls, on the other hand, beat the Northern Warriors in their first game of the tournament. They faced Team Abu Dhabi in their next clash and the game went down to the wire and it ended in a tie as both sides shared a point each.

The Bulls’ struggled to pick wickets as Team Abu Dhabi ended their innings on 120/2. The batters then contributed but the side kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Imad Wasim played a fantastic cameo of 21* off 9 balls to take the game to the last ball and it ended in a tie.

Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls Match Details

Match: Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls, Match 11, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: November 26, 2022, Saturday, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium looks good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of the innings. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls Weather Forecast

The temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to range between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius, with the humidity to be 63%.

Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls Probable XIs

Morrisville Samp Army

They won their first game of the competition and are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI.

Probable XI

Moeen Ali (c), Johnson Charles (wk), David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Karim Janat, George Garton, Basil Hameed, Anrich Nortje, Sheldon Cottrell, Ahmed Raza.

Delhi Bulls

Delhi Bulls have a good mix of experience and youth and expect them to back their players. Don’t expect any changes to be made to the side.

Probable XI

Tom Banton (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Jordan Cox, Tim David, Imad Wasim, Asif Khan, Dwayne Bravo (c), Keemo Paul, Shiraz Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, Waqas Maqsood.

Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls Match Prediction

The two teams are yet to lose a game in the competition. Both sides have some exciting players on their side and fans expect a cracking contest when they meet on Saturday.

Delhi Bulls look strong and are likely to come out on top.

Prediction: Delhi Bulls to win this encounter

Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

