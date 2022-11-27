Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Match 13, Morrisville Samp Army vs The Chennai Braves: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Morrisville Samp Army will lock horns against The Chennai Braves in the 13th game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (November 27).

Morrisville Samp Army are unbeaten in the competition. They beat the Bangla Tigers in their opening fixture and rode their momentum to beat the Delhi Bulls in their next clash.

Bowling first, Sheldon Cottrell bowled beautifully, picking up three wickets, to help restrict the Bulls to 97-5. Johnson Charles played a fabulous knock of 58* off just 22 balls to take Samp Army across the line in the eighth over.

The Braves, meanwhile, didn’t have the best of starts to their campaign. They lost to New York Strikers in their opening game but bounced back to win their next against Bangla Tigers.

Batting first, Carlos Brathwaite played a brilliant cameo of 44* off 19 balls to power the Braves to 126. He then starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 4-3 in 1.5 overs to knock over the Tigers for 93.

Morrisville Samp Army vs The Chennai Braves Match Details

Match: Morrisville Samp Army vs The Chennai Braves, Match 13, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: November 27, 2022, Sunday; 07:45 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Morrisville Samp Army vs The Chennai Braves Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium looks good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat, and batters can hit through the line right from the start. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the game.

Morrisville Samp Army vs The Chennai Braves Weather Forecast

Clear skies should greet both sides, with the temperature expected to range between 26 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Morrisville Samp Army vs The Chennai Braves Probable XIs

Morrisville Samp Army

Don’t expect the Morrisville Samp Army to make any changes to their playing XI.

Probable XI

Moeen Ali (c), Johnson Charles (wk), David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Karim Janat, George Garton, Basil Hameed, Anrich Nortje, Ahmed Raza, Sheldon Cottrell

The Chennai Braves

The Braves have found the right combination, so expect them to go with the same playing XI on Sunday.

Probable XI

Dawid Malan, Adam Rossington (wk), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Sikandar Raza (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Vriitya Aravind, Sabir Rao, Patrick Dooley, Olly Stone

Morrisville Samp Army vs The Chennai Braves Match Prediction

Both teams are coming off a win in their last game and will be eager to carry forward their momentum, so expect a cracking contest when they lock horns on Sunday.

Morrisville Samp Army look a more settled unit than their opponents, so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Morrisville Samp Army to win

Morrisville Samp Army vs The Chennai Braves Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

