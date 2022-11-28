Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Match 15, New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The New York Strikers will be taking on the Morrisville Samp Army in the 15th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 on Monday. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will be hosting this encounter.

The New York Strikers have bounced back after getting off to a losing start to the competition. They have won their next two fixtures and are looking good. They beat the Deccan Gladiators in their previous fixture.

Akeal Hosein and Jordan Thompson picked up two wickets each as it helped them restrict the Gladiators to 109/7. Eoin Morgan remained unbeaten on 42, helping them chase down the total on the last ball of the match. They will be looking to carry forward their winning momentum on Monday.

Morrisville Samp Army, on the other hand, are on a roll in this year’s competition. They have played three games so far and are yet to lose a single game. They beat the Chennai Braves in their last game to make it three in three.

Anrich Nortje picked up two wickets and their bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Braves to 105. Karim Janat scored a quickfire fifty (58* off just 28 balls) to take the Samp Army across the line with four balls to spare. They will be high in confidence and will look to repeat their performance against the Strikers.

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Match Details:

Match: New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army, Match 15, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: November 28, 2022, Monday, 07:45 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface and the batters will have to be on their toes early in their innings. Once set, they can play their strokes freely.

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Monday, with the temperature in Abu Dhabi expected to hover between 23 and 30 degrees Celsius.

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Probable XIs

New York Strikers

Expect the Strikers to field the same XI that featured in their last game.

Probable XI

Andre Fletcher, Paul Stirling, Muhammad Waseem, Eoin Morgan, Azam Khan (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Jordan Thompson, Wahab Riaz, Akeal Hosein, Izharulhaq Naveed, Matiullah Khan

Morrisville Samp Army

Morrisville Samp Army have won three games on the trot and don’t expect them to make any changes to the winning combination.

Probable XI

Moeen Ali (c), Johnson Charles (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, David Miller, George Garton, Basil Hameed, Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Ahmed Raza, Karim Janat, Sheldon Cottrell

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Match Prediction

Both sides are going nicely in the competition. They have some exciting players on their respective sides and the clash between these two teams will be a cracking one on Monday.

Morrisville Samp Army have a good balance to their side and expect them to stay unbeaten in the competition.

Prediction: Morrisville Samp Army to win this clash.

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

