Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022,Match 17, Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army: Probable XIs, Match Prediction,Pitch Report,Weather Forecast & Live Streaming Details

Team Abu Dhabi will take on the Morrisville Samp Army in the 17th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. This contest will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, November 29.

Team Abu Dhabi registered their first win of the competition when they beat the Northern Warriors in their last game. It was a close-fought contest.

Naveen-ul-Haq and Andrew Tye picked up two wickets each as they restricted the Warriors to 95/7 at the end of their 10 overs. Alex Hales (44) and Chris Lynn (31) contributed at the top of the order as they chased down the total with two balls to spare. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Morrisville Samp Army, on the other hand, won their first three games. They faced the New York Strikers in their previous fixture and suffered a loss.

Bowling first, Dwaine Pretorius and Karim Janat picked up three wickets apiece as they contained the Strikers to 110/8. Skipper Moeen Ali top-scored 42 but it wasn’t enough for them as they fell short of the target by 12 runs. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Tuesday.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army Match Details:

Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army, Match 17, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: November 29, 2022, Tuesday, 05.30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a balanced track. The batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army Weather Forecast

The temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to range between 22 and 29 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army Probable XIs

Team Abu Dhabi

Don’t expect Team Abu Dhabi to tinker with the winning combination for their clash against the Samp Army.

Probable XI

Chris Lynn (c), Alex Hales, Brandon King, James Vince, Kamran Atta (wk), Amad Butt, Alishan Sharafu, Adil Rashid, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Morrisville Samp Army

We may see George Garton come back in the side in place of Chamika Karunaratne.

Probable XI

Johnson Charles (wk), Moeen Ali (c), Shimron Hetmyer, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Karim Janat, Chamika Karunaratne, Basil Hameed, Anrich Nortje, Ahmed Raza, and Sheldon Cottrell.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army Match Prediction

Team Abu Dhabi are coming off a win in their last game whereas Morrisville Samp Army will be eyeing to get back to winning ways on Tuesday. Expect a cracking contest.

Morrisville Samp Army look strong on paper and expect them to beat Team Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Prediction: Morrisville Samp Army to win this clash.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

