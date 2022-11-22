Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Match 2, Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 2 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will see Deccan Gladiators square off against Team Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (November 23). The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host this exciting contest.

Deccan Gladiators are the defending champions, having won the title in the last edition by beating Delhi Bulls in the final. In the upcoming edition, Nicholas Pooran has been handed the responsibility of leading the Gladiators. The likes of Suresh Raina, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, and Andre Russell can provide plenty of firepower and they will be looking to start their title defence on a winning note.

Team Abu Dhabi will be led by Chris Lynn in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. The likes of Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Andrew Tye, and Mustafizur Rahman have plenty of experience in the shortest format and will be looking to step up for their side.

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Details:

Match: Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi, Match 2, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: November 23, 2022, Wednesday, 07:45 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is good for batting. The batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

The temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to range between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi Probable XIs

Deccan Gladiators

Probable XI

Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Suresh Raina, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Tabraiz Shamsi, Joshua Little, Zahoor Khan, Taskin Ahmed.

Team Abu Dhabi

Probable XI

Chris Lynn (c), Brandon King, Abid Ali, Darwish Rasooli, Jamie Overton, Fabian Allen, Amad Butt, Andrew Tye, Mustafizur Rahman, Alishan Sharafu, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Prediction

Deccan Gladiators are the defending champions and they will start their title defence by facing Team Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Both sides are bowling-heavy sides and their contributions will be vital.

Deccan Gladiators look strong on paper and expect them to start their campaign on a winning note.

Prediction: Deccan Gladiators to win this encounter

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

