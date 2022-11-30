Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Match 21, Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bangla Tigers will be taking on the Deccan Gladiators in the 21st match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host this contest.

Bangla Tigers lost three games on the trot but got back to winning ways in their last game. They faced the Delhi Bulls in their previous fixture and defeated them to grab their second win of the competition.

Iftikhar Ahmed played a fantastic knock of 83* off just 30 balls to power the Tigers to 133/2 at the end of their 10 overs. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to restrict the Bulls to 121/3 to win the game by 12 runs. They will look to repeat their performance against the Gladiators.

Deccan Gladiators, meanwhile, have won three out of five games. They faced the Chennai Braves in their previous fixture and suffered a loss. This was their second loss in the competition.

After being asked to bat first, Jason Roy (57*) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (40) contributed at the top of the order as the Gladiators posted 108 on the board. The bowlers tried hard and picked up four wickets in total but failed to defend the total. The Gladiators will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Wednesday.

Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators Match Details:

Match: Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators, Match 21, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: November 30, 2022, Wednesday, 07:45 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium gets better under lights. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can start playing their strokes freely once they spend time in the middle. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi are expected to hover between 23 and 30 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators Probable XIs

Bangla Tigers

Expect the Tigers to go with the winning combination for their clash against the Gladiators.

Probable XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Joe Clarke (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Evin Lewis, Colin Munro, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Umair Ali, Benny Howell, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Amir, Luke Fletcher

Deccan Gladiators

We may see Tabraiz Shamsi come back into the side in place of Tom Helm on Wednesday.

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Andre Russell, Suresh Raina, Odean Smith, David Wiese, Zahoor Khan, Sultan Ahmed, Joshua Little, Tom Helm

Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators Match Prediction

The Tigers are coming off a win in their previous fixture whereas the Gladiators have lost their last game. The Gladiators will have to be on their toes against the Tigers to get back to winning ways.

The Deccan Gladiators look strong on paper and expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Deccan Gladiators to win this clash.

Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

