Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Match 24, Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Team Abu Dhabi will square off against the Bangla Tigers in the 24th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. This exciting contest will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Team Abu Dhabi are going nicely in the competition. They have won their last three games and will be riding with confidence. They faced the Chennai Braves in their previous fixture and defeated them convincingly.

Naveen-ul-Haq bowled brilliantly and picked up three wickets as it helped them restrict the Braves to 71/6 in their 10 overs. Contributions from Chris Lynn (39*) and Fabian Allen (33*) helped Team Abu Dhabi chase down the total in the penultimate over. They will be looking to carry forward their winning momentum.

Bangla Tigers, meanwhile, are struggling in this year’s competition. They have only managed to win two out of six games. They faced the Deccan Gladiators in their last game and suffered a heavy loss. They were completely outplayed by the Gladiators.

On the back of an unbeaten 54 from Iftikhar Ahmed, the Tigers posted 108 on the board, losing six wickets. The bowlers failed to step up as they failed to pick up a single wicket as the Gladiators chased down the total in 6.1 overs to win the game by 10 wickets. The Tigers will have to be at their absolute best to get back to winning ways.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers Match Details:

Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers, Match 24, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: December 1, 2022, Thursday, 07:45 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball bowlers may get some lateral movement off the surface. After spending some time in the middle, the batters can play their strokes freely. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers Weather Forecast

The temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to hover between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers Probable XIs

Team Abu Dhabi

Don’t expect Team Abu Dhabi to tinker with the winning combination for their fixture against the Tigers.

Probable XI

Alex Hales, Chris Lynn (c), James Vince, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Alishan Sharafu, Kamran Atta (wk), Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Adil Rashid, Naveen-ul-Haq

Bangla Tigers

We may see S Sreesanth get a chance in the playing XI after their heavy loss against the Gladiators in their last game.

Probable XI

Evin Lewis, Joe Clarke (wk), Colin Munro, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Umair Ali, Benny Howell, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Amir, S Sreesanth

Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers Match Prediction

Team Abu Dhabi are coming off a win in their previous fixture and will be riding with confidence. The Bangla Tigers are struggling in this year’s competition and will have to fire in unison to stand any chance of finishing at the top against Team Abu Dhabi.

Team Abu Dhabi look a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Team Abu Dhabi to win this clash.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

Get the IND vs NZ Live Score for the 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Cricket News.

Poll : Chris Lynn to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes