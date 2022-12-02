Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Match 27, Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Northern Warriors will square off against Morrisville Samp Army in the 27th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 on Friday, December 2. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host this encounter.

Northern Warriors are struggling a bit in the competition. They have won two games out of six and lost four. They faced the New York Strikers in their last game and suffered a loss in a thriller of a contest.

Batting first, Usman Khan (48) and Rovman Powell (54) contributed as the Warriors posted 143 on the board. Mohammad Irfan picked up three wickets with the ball and the game went down to the wire.

The Warriors failed to hold their nerve as the Strikers got across the line on the last ball. They will now have to bring out their A-game against the Samp Army on Friday.

Morrisville Samp Army, meanwhile, have won four games out of six and have eight points under their belt. They faced the Deccan Gladiators in their previous outing and beat them to grab two crucial points.

After electing to bat first, the Samp Army posted 126 on the board, thanks to contributions from Johnson Charles (58*) and David Miller (35*). The bowlers then stepped up and restricted the Gladiators to 107/5 to win the game by 19 runs. The Samp Army will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum in their last league fixture.

Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army Match Details:

Match: Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army, Match 29, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: December 2, 2022, Friday, 07:45 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium assists the bowlers. The spinners will play a major role while bowling on this surface as the ball tends to grip off the surface. The batters will have to be patient early in their innings.

Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army Weather Forecast

The temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to range between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army Probable XIs

Northern Warriors

Expect the Warriors to field the same XI despite losing their last fixture to the Strikers.

Probable XI

Usman Khan, Adam Lyth, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Kennar Lewis (wk), Wayne Parnell, Isuru Udana, Junaid Siddique, Adam Hose, Mohammad Irfan, Abhimanyu Mithun.

Morrisville Samp Army

Expect the Samp Army to go with the same XI that featured in their last game against the Gladiators.

Probable XI

Johnson Charles (wk), Moeen Ali (c), Karim Janat, David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Chamika Karunaratne, Basil Hameed, Anrich Nortje, Sheldon Cottrell, Ahmed Raza.

Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army Match Prediction

The Warriors lost their last fixture which was a closely-fought contest. The Samp Army beat the Gladiators and will be riding with confidence. The Warriors will have to fire in unison to challenge the Samp Army.

Morrisville Samp Army looks a settled unit and fans can expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: New York Strikers to win this encounter

Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

