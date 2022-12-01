Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Match 28, New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The New York Strikers will lock horns with Team Abu Dhabi in the last league game of the ongoing edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. This exciting contest will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The New York Strikers have already qualified for the playoffs, having won five out of six games. They beat the Delhi Bulls in a thriller of a contest in their previous contest.

After being asked to bowl first, Stuart Binny and Jordan Thompson picked up two wickets each to restrict the Bulls to 112/6. Contributions from Eoin Morgan (32), Azam Khan (37*) and Kieron Pollard (26*) helped them chase down the total in the last over. The Strikers will be looking to finish the league stages on a winning note.

Team Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, sealed a berth in the playoffs after beating the Bangla Tigers in their last game. This was their fourth straight win of the competition and was a convincing one.

Bowling first, Team Abu Dhabi bowled brilliantly to limit the Tigers to 74. They picked up five wickets in total, with Adil Rashid and Fabian Allen finishing with two each. Skipper Chris Lynn (34*) and James Vince (29) stepped up as they chased down the total in seven overs. They will be looking to carry forward their winning momentum.

New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Details:

Match: New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi, Match 28, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: December 2 2022, Friday, 10:00 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line once they get set in the middle. The surface gets better to bat on under lights and fans can expect a high-scoring affair at this venue.

New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

The temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to hover between 24 to 29 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi Probable XIs

New York Strikers

We may see the Strikers test their bench strength before the playoffs start.

Probable XI

Andre Fletcher (wk), Paul Stirling, Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollard (c), Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Stuart Binny, Rashid Khan, Kesrick Williams, Muhammad Waseem, Matiullah Khan

Team Abu Dhabi

Don’t expect Team Abu Dhabi to tinker with the winning combination for their game against the Strikers.

Probable XI

Alex Hales, Chris Lynn (c), James Vince, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Kamran Atta (wk), Alishan Sharafu, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Adil Rashid, Naveen-ul-Haq

New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Prediction

Both sides have already qualified for the playoffs. They will be looking to finish the league stages on a winning note and expect them to come out all guns blazing on Friday. Expect a cracking contest.

The New York Strikers look like a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: New York Strikers to win this clash.

New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

