Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Match 3, Morrisville Samp Army vs Bangla Tigers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Morrisville Samp Army will lock horns against Bangla Tigers in the third match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 on Thursday (November 24). The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host this encounter.

Morrisville Samp Army will be playing their first game of this edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Moeen Ali has been handed the responsibility of leading the side.

The likes of David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, and Colin de Grandhomme form a solid batting lineup to go with the bowling attack comprising of Anrich Nortje, Sheldon Cottrell and George Garton.

Bangla Tigers, on the other hand, faced New York Strikers in their opening fixture. A solid all-round effort saw the Tigers beat the Strikers convincingly to get off to a winning start to the competition.

After being asked to bat first, the Tigers posted 131 on the board, thanks to a blistering half-century from Evin Lewis (58 off 22 balls). Matheesha Pathirana and Rohan Mustafa picked up two wickets apiece to restrict the Strikers to 112/8 and win the game by 19 runs.

Morrisville Samp Army vs Bangla Tigers Match Details

Match: Morrisville Samp Army vs Bangla Tigers, Match 3, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: November 24, 2022, Thursday, 05:30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Morrisville Samp Army vs Bangla Tigers Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is good for batting. The bowlers often go on a journey of missing their mark and will have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair at this venue.

Morrisville Samp Army vs Bangla Tigers Weather Forecast

The temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to hover between 23 to 29 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Morrisville Samp Army vs Bangla Tigers Probable XIs

Morrisville Samp Army

Probable XI

Johnson Charles (wk), Moeen Ali (c), Bas de Leede, Basil Hameed, David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Ahmed Raza, Anrich Nortje, George Garton, Sheldon Cottrell.

Bangla Tigers

Probable XI

Evin Lewis, Hazratullah Zazai, Colin Munro, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Jake Ball, Matheesha Pathirana, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Benny Howell.

Morrisville Samp Army vs Bangla Tigers Match Prediction

The Morrisville Samp Army will be playing their opening game of the competition while the Bangla Tigers are coming off a win in their last game. Expect a thrilling contest as both sides have match-winners on their sides.

Bangla Tigers have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Bangla Tigers to win this encounter

Morrisville Samp Army vs Bangla Tigers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

