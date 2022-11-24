Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Match 7, Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Team Abu Dhabi will lock horns against the Delhi Bulls in the seventh match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will continue to host the games of this competition.

Team Abu Dhabi didn’t have the best of starts to the competition. They faced the Deccan Gladiators in their opening game and suffered a loss. They will now look to bounce back and grab their first win of the tournament.

Peter Hatzoglou and Fabian Allen picked up two wickets for Team Abu Dhabi as the Gladiators finished their innings on 134/6. In reply, James Vince top-scored with 37 but a lack of big partnerships resulted in them falling short by 35 runs.

Delhi Bulls, on the other hand, will be riding with confidence as they beat the Northern Warriors in their first game of this edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. It was a thriller of a contest.

After being asked to bat first, contributions from Tom Banton (38) and Tim David (42) helped the Bulls post 119 on the board. Shiraz Ahmed bowled a fantastic last over as he conceded only a single run and picked up three wickets as they won the game by four runs. They will look to repeat their performance against Team Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls Match Details:

Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls, Match 7, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: November 25th 2022, Friday, 07:45 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball bowlers may get some lateral movement off the surface. The surface gets better for batting as the game progresses and the batters can start playing their strokes freely once they get set in the middle.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls Weather Forecast

The temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to range between 23 and 29 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls Probable XIs

Team Abu Dhabi

They were outplayed in their opening fixture but expect them to field the same XI against the Bulls on Friday.

Probable XI

Chris Lynn (c), Alex Hales, James Vince (wk), Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Alishan Sharafu, Abid Ali, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mustafizur Rahman

Delhi Bulls

Don’t expect the Bulls to make any changes to their winning combination for their game against Team Abu Dhabi.

Probable XI

Tom Banton (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Jordan Cox, Tim David, Asif Khan, Imad Wasim, Dwayne Bravo (c), Dominic Drakes, Shiraz Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, Waqas Maqsood

Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls Match Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting starts to this edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Team Abu Dhabi will have to fire in unison to challenge the Delhi Bulls on Friday.

Delhi Bulls have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Delhi Bulls to win this encounter.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

