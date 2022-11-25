Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Match 8, Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match eight of the 2022 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will see Bangla Tigers square off against The Chennai Braves at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Bangla Tigers got off to a winning start to their campaign. They beat New York Strikers but failed to ride their momentum, as they lost their next game against Morrisville Samp Army.

Bowling first, Benny Howell picked up two wickets to help restrict the Samp Army to 100-5. In response, Hazaratullah Zazai scored 35 at the top of the order, but lack of support from the other batters meant they fell short by 15 runs. The Tigers will look to get back to winning ways.

The Braves, meanwhile, didn’t have the best of starts to the their campaign, suffering a heavy defeat to New York Strikers. James Fuller of the Braves picked up three wickets in two overs to restrict the Strikers to 99-6. Their batters, though, failed to adapt to the conditions, with only two of them getting into double digits as they limped to 72-6.

Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves Match Details

Match: Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves, Match 8, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: November 25, 2022, Friday; 10:00 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium looks good for batting. The surface gets better under lights to bat on, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. As a result, batters can hit through the line from the start of their innings. A high-scoring affair could ensue.

Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to range between 23 and 29 degrees Celsius. Expect a full game, as there's no rain predicted.

Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves Probable XIs

Bangla Tigers

Expect the Tigers to play an unchanged XI despite losing their last game.

Probable XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Evin Lewis, Joe Clarke (wk), Colin Munro, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Benny Howell, Jake Ball, Matheesha Pathirana, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali

The Chennai Braves

Karthik Meiyappan could come in place of Sabir Rao.

Probable XI

Dawid Malan, Adam Rossington (wk), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Sikandar Raza (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ross Whiteley, Vriitya Aravind, James Fuller, Karthik Meiyappan, Patrick Dooley, Henry Brookes

Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves Match Prediction

Both teams are coming off losses in their last game. Both will have to be at their best, as two crucial points will be up for grabs. The Tigers look strong on paper, soexpect them to return to winning ways.

Prediction: Bangla Tigers to win

Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot, Jio Cinema App

