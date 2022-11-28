The 14th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 saw Deccan Gladiators and Delhi Bulls stand in their fourth match. Where the Gladiators registered their third win, it was the second humiliation for the Bulls.

Delhi’s choice to field on winning the toss did not favor them at all as the bowlers wholly deteriorated. They conceded a hefty 141-run target from 60 balls as the Gladiators' batters were triggered after facing a defeat in their last game. Specifically, Tom Kohler Cadmore cast a spell of 82* runs, magically coming off 33 deliveries. Nicholas Pooran’s 34 off 17 also was a vital cog in amassing 140 on the board. Surprisingly, the Deccan team was two down while doing so.

None of the Bulls' bowlers showed the power of their skills except Imad Wasim and Waqas Maqsood. Pakistani bowlers struck with one wicket apiece.

Similarly, as bowlers, the Bulls batters did not have much to contribute in reply to the lucrative 140. The openers departed with no significant contributions. Rilee Rossouw’s 28 off 15 and Tim David’s 48 off 24 somehow dragged the score but were unable to touch fate.

Thanks to the brilliancy of Gladiators’ bowlers, especially Josh Little, who shone with two wickets at an economy of 5.50. Andre Russell and David Wiese contributed with one wicket each. It must be said that the Bulls tried saving wickets, yet they fell short of bowls to meet their prey.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 most runs list

Standing in the fourth game of the team, Nicholas got another opportunity to showcase his talent. He amassed 34 runs and is yet to become the leading run-scorer with 198 runs to his name. The Trinidadian batter averages 66, with a strike rate of 232.94 so far.

The second on the list is Northern Warriors’ Rovman Powell, with 140 runs at an average of 46.66. He is followed by Gladiators’ Tom Kohler Cadmore, who has risen in the batting charts, taking the place of Evin Lewis.

The English cricketer now enjoys 127 runs from four games, averaging 63.50. Next on the list is Bulls’ David, whose contribution versus the Gladiators has swapped him up. He has 126 runs from four games at an average of 31.50.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 most wickets list

Despite being 14 games down and dusted, the wicket chart is yet to be led by Carlos Braithwaite. He equalled five wickets alongside Samp’s Dwaine Pretorious New York Strikers’ Jordan Thompson and Bangla Tigers' Benny Howell. It is pertinent to mention here that the minor variations between their economy rates and averages set them apart with five wickets to each of the four’s stats.

Furthermore, the ’most wickets' list of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, so far, incorporates the names of Akeal Hossein, Matheesha Pathirana, Peter Hatzoglou, Shakib Al Hasan, Josh Little, Andrew Tye, Tom Helm, Wahab Riaz, Rohan Mustafa, and Waqas Maqsood respectively. All of them now have four wickets to their names and are sequentially placed on the ‘most wickets’ list.

