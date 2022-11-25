New York Strikers encountered the Chennai Braves in their fifth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 league 2022, which was the tournament’s opener for the Sikandar Raza-led side. The Braves, falling short of some runs, had to face severe disappointment as the defeat placed them in the second-last slot of the points table.

Strikers, who were overpowered by Bangla Tigers in their opener, managed to defeat the Braves by 23 runs with some quality defending. Whilst batting first, Paul Stirling's power show of 32 runs from 15 balls helped them amass 99 runs on the scorecard. Of course, the contributions of Romario Shepherd’s 19 off 7 and Jordan Thompson’s 15 off 6 are worth mentioning. Pollard could have tried better to be among the top run-scorers; however, luck did not favour him, as he was dismissed for 1.

The Braves could pick six wickets but could not stop the run-flow. Against all the odds, James Fuller turned out to be the leading wicket-taker of the day, gathering three while giving away 15 runs off two overs.

Next, Strikers’ Carlos Braithwaite tried with 22 off 14, followed by Vritya Aravind’s efforts as of adding 18 from 8. But, all this went in vain as the Pollard’s bowlers were truly in action. Both Akeal Hossein and Jordan Thompson managed two wickets apiece, conceding 6 and 11 runs, respectively.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 most runs list

Nicholas Pooran smashed 77* in his first outing

Nicholas Pooran of Deccan Gladiators is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. He has 77 runs to his name he registered against Team Abu Dhabi. The Trinidadian cricketer remained not out at a strike rate of 233.33, and will surely look to carry on the momentum.

Evin Lewis of Bangla Tigers comes after Pooran to occupy the second spot on the list of most runs in the Abu Dhabi T10 league so far. He is just five runs away from Gladiator’s batter, amassing 72 from two innings with a best score of 58. Maintaining an average of 36 and an SR of 232.25, Evin is looking to continue to stay among the top-scoring batters.

The next in the line is Northern Warriors Usman Khan, who has scored 47 runs in one game which came against Delhi Bulls. Pollard, with 46 runs from two matches, is placed fourth on the most runs list.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 most wickets list

Most Wickets list after Match 5

Delhi Bull’s bowling sensation Shiraz Ahmed tops the list of most wickets in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 so far. He is shining with three scalps from one match.

However, it would be wrong to consider him the only leading wicket-taker after the conclusion of five games, since the following six bowlers in the list have plucked same number of wickets as him yet. It includes the name of Dwayne Pretorious, James Fuller, Benny Howell, Matheesha Pathirana, Jordan Thompson and Wahab Riaz respectively.

Although these bowlers have equal number of wickets so far, they have slight differences in average and economy rates.

