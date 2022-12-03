After adhering to four successive defeats, the Delhi Bulls have finally registered a win to their name, overpowering the Chennai Braves in match 26th of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022-23.

Upon winning the toss, Dwayne Bravo and his men elected to bat first and amassed 119 runs under their belt. While it looked challenging to defend, but the Bulls’ bowlers turned out devastatingly to target their prey efficiently.

Tom Banton slayed with 17-ball 35, which was the highest score from his side; Rilee Rossouw’s 26 off 13 was the next best of Bravo’s batters. Four of the Braves' bowlers, including Patrick Sooley, Sam Cook, James Fuller and Henry Brookes picked one wicket apiece, whereas the rest were unable to scalp.

Dan Lawrence, with the help of his 25-ball 45, put in a solid start to the Braves’ innings. Opener Kobe Herft was hindered, and the line-up further saw them all with declined performances on underdog contributions.

Seventh-placed batter Vritya Aravind was at their next best with ten runs, as Sikandar Raza and Co. fell short of the ball on 88 despite having three wickets in their hands. These seven wickets have had contributions from Muhammad Taimoor's four-wicket haul and two scalps from Mitchell Stanley, while Dwayne Bravo could pick one.

It saw the Bulls win after four games, having placed them in fifth spot on the points table.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 most runs

Tim David’s 22 of 12 sees him rise to third spot on the most runs list of the Abu Dhabi T10 League so far. He is one of the three batters to have 200+ runs to his name in the ongoing tournament, as the first two are Tom Kohler Cadmore and Nicholas Pooran.

While the Deccan Gladiators batters have 258 and 253 runs, respectively, at the averages of 86.00 and 50.60, David now averages 36.83 with 221 runs to his name. Bulls’ Banton, with the courtesy of his 35 today, has also surpassed Azam Khan and is now placed eighth on the list with 190 runs.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 most wickets

Most Wickets list after Match 26

Considered to be on the most wickets list after match 26th of the Abu Dhabi T10 league 2022, the list continues to see Andrew Tye with ten scalps at the top. There is a tie between Samp Army’s Dwaine Pretorius and New York Strikers’ Jordan Thompson with nine wickets.

However, a minor gap between their averages and economy rates set them apart on the list.

Concluded matches on the 26th have barely seen any changes in the top five slots of most wickets. Carlos Braithwaite, who could not manage a wicket facing off against the Bulls, is placed ninth with sixth wickets.

