Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Match 14

With the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 going on in a full-swing manner, the 14th match witnessed a high-scoring thriller at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. The Deccan Gladiators faced off against the Delhi Bulls as both teams stood in their fourth match of the season.

After this match, the Gladiators have regained the top spot in the points table and now have a net run rate of 1.900 with six points. Next in line are the Samp Army, who, before this match, replaced the Gladiators at the top. The second-placed team owns an NRR of 1.719 with equal points as the top-placed side.

The Bulls kick-started their campaign with a win. However, they came across a tie in the forthcoming match. Later, they faced humiliation in two back-to-back games, sliding to the fifth spot with one out of four wins.

Deccan Gladiators once again on the top of the points table

Gladiators, concerning their latest humiliation, were set to turn the tables once again. They registered their third victory of the season and did not let the toss-winners conquer the match by any means.

T10 League @T10League



Here’s how the standings look after Day



#AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat The Gladiators are back on top spot!Here’s how the standings look after Day The Gladiators are back on top spot! 👊Here’s how the standings look after Day 5️⃣ 🙌#AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat https://t.co/pIXTAKGCBK

Nicholas Pooran's in-action batters were flooded up 140 on the board, which must have pressurized the Bulls. The massive score had major contributions from Pooran’s 34 off 17 and, of course, Tom Kohler Cadmore’s inspiring 82 off 33.

To your surprise, they reached the climax score, which is so far the highest of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 edition, with only two wickets collapsed. Bulls’ Imad Wasim and Waqas Maqsood were the only two fortunate bowlers to pick one wicket apiece as the rest strived.

While chasing, the Bulls tried their best to save wickets but fell short. Gladiators’ bowlers did not give much chance to score runs and managed to win by 18 runs. Josh Little’s two scalps off 11 runs played a crucial role in the victory.

Had there been a solid opening by the Bulls, the scorecard could have looked different. However, both openers gave away their wickets earlier. Rilee Rossouw’s 28 off 15 and Tim David’s 48 off 24 were not enough to meet the criteria.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for the 2nd ODI. Follow Sportskeeda for all the live Updates.

Poll : 0 votes