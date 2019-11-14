Abu Dhabi T10 League, Deccan Gladiators v Delhi Bulls: Predicted XIs, Match Predictions and Live telecast details

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Preview 14 Nov 2019, 22:14 IST SHARE

Zaheer Khan (C) and Ali Khan (R) could share the new ball for the Delhi Bulls (PC: Delhi Bulls Twitter)

The second match on the opening day of the 2019 Abu Dhabi T10 League will play host to an exciting clash between the Deccan Gladiators and the Delhi Bulls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Both the teams will be making their T10 League debut in this edition of the competition, and are drawn in Group A which also features the Bangla Tigers and Karnataka Tuskers.

The Delhi Bulls, led by 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan will also feature ex-Indian pacer Zaheer Khan, Pakistan's Shoaib Malik among other big names. The Gladiators, who will be led by seasoned all-rounder Shane Watson boast of some of the best all-rounders in the game such as Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting and Anton Devcich.

While the team compositions could be a major point of discussion ahead of the commencement of the game, this clash certainly has the potential to go all the way down to the wire and give the fans in attendance unmatched entertainment.

Predicted XIs

Deccan Gladiators

The Gladiators, barring West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell, have the rest of the squad to pick from for their season opener against the Bulls.

Probable XI: Shane Watson (C), Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Anton Devcich, Dan Lawrence, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Migael Pretorius, Mason Crane, Imtiaz Ahmed, Zahoor Khan.

Delhi Bulls

The Delhi Bulls squared off against the Northern Warriors in a warm-up match on 13th, in a game that saw Kusal Perera smashing a half-century to bring about a 21-run win for the Bulls. Eoin Morgan is certain to play the season opener, possibly in place of Angelo Mathews, while Adil Rashid could come in place of Dushmantha Chameera.

Advertisement

Probable XI: Kusal Perera (WK), Paul Stirling, Will Jacks, Eoin Morgan (C), David Willey, Tobias Visee, Waheed Ahmed, Ravi Rampaul, Dushmantha Chameera/Adil Rashid, Zaheer Khan, Ali Khan.

Match Prediction

The Deccan Gladiators have some serious firepower in terms of their batting unit, but the bowling unit appears a little thin on quality. Additionally, with the Delhi Bulls picking up a win from their practice match against the Northern Warriors, they will have some momentum coming into this match.

Delhi Bulls could be expected to win this match.

When, where and how to watch?

Date: 15th November 2019, Match 2

Time: 8.15 PM IST

Live Telecast: Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD (Hindi)

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the live updates, news and gossip from the 2019 Abu Dhabi T10 League.