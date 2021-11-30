Abu Dhabi T10 League, Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Deccan Gladiators are all set to battle it out with the Bangla Tigers in Match No.27 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Wednesday.

Deccan Gladiators have had a decent run in the competition so far, and they are placed second in the points table with six wins and three losses in nine matches. The Bangla Tigers, on the other hand, bounced back strongly after an underwhelming start, and have been unstoppable ever since. They currently sit third in the points table with five wins and three losses in eight games.

While both teams have already qualified for the playoffs, they will be looking to finish among the top two to secure a qualifier berth. A win tonight would seal the deal for the Gladiators. Meanwhile, the Bangla Tigers must win both of their remaining fixtures to make it to the qualifiers.

Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers Match Details

Match: Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers, 27th Match, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22

Date and Time: December 1st, 2021, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers Pitch Report

The surface has remained true throughout the competition, and batsmen are enjoying their time here. Given the firepower in the batting of the two teams, another high-scoring contest is on the cards. The team winning the toss is likely to chase.

Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers Weather Forecast

A bright sunny day is predicted in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The chances of precipitation are 10%, while the temperature is expected to range between 21 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers Probable XIs

Deccan Gladiators

The Gladiators lost their last game to Team Abu Dhabi by eight runs. Team Abu Dhabi posted a total of 125/4 batting first. Tymal Mills picked up two wickets but ended up being on the expensive side by giving away 34 runs in his two overs.

Chasing the target, Deccan Gladiators could only manage 117/8 despite the best efforts of the lower order. Anwar Ali was the top scorer for the Gladiators with 42 runs off 20 deliveries. Tom Banton was rested in the last game, and he could return to the playing 11. Anwar Ali might have to sit out in such a case.

Probable XI:

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Moores (WK), Tom Banton/Anwar Ali, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Najibullah Zadran, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (C), Sultan Ahmed, Tymal Mills

Bangla Tigers

The Bangla Tigers lost their last game to the Delhi Bulls by 12 runs. Their bowling did a tremendous job restricting the Bulls to 100/7 in 10 overs. Mohammad Amir was the star with the ball and picked up two wickets for 13 runs in two overs.

Chasing the target, the Tigers collapsed drastically and managed only 88/9 in their ten overs. Only Faf du Plessis reached double figures among the top six batsmen, scoring 26 off 16 deliveries. Despite losing the game, no changes are expected in the Bangla Tigers playing 11.

Probable XI

Faf du Plessis (C), Johnson Charles (WK), Will Jacks, Hazratullah Zazai, Benny Howell, Luke Wood, James Faulkner, Mohammad Amir, Vishnu Sukumaran, Karim Janat, Luke Fletcher

Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers Match Prediction

Both Deccan Gladiators and Bangla Tigers surrendered their respective winning streaks in the last match, and they will be eager to bounce back as no room is available for slip-ups now.

The last time the two sides met, the Bangla Tigers dismantled Deccan Gladiators by nine wickets. However, with a place in the qualifier on the line, a close contest is expected this time.

Prediction: Deccan Gladiators are likely to win this fixture.

Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot, Fancode

