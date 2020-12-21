Abu Dhabi T10 League Draft 2020: All you need to know about the player auction, start time and other details

The fourth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will begin next month in the UAE. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium will host the entire competition from January 28, 2021, to February 6, 2021.

The Maratha Arabians are the defending champions of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Ahead of the tournament's fourth edition, the Karnataka Tuskers have re-branded themselves as the Pune Devils.

Last week, all franchises announced the list of retained players and icon signings for the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Several big names have confirmed their participation for the only ICC-sanctioned T10 cricket tournament.

The list features Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Luke Wright, Chris Morris, Mohammad Shahzad, Andre Russell, and Dwayne Bravo.

Some rising stars of the host nation will also participate in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Still, many international stars have not been drafted. The organizers have planned a Player Draft, which will take place on December 23, 2020.

Here is everything you need to know about the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2020 Draft.

Abu Dhabi T10 League Draft Pick Order

The league administrators organized a ceremony on December 20 to determine the draft pick order. The Deccan Gladiators were the lucky franchise to receive the number one draft pick, while the Northern Warriors unfortunately got the last pick.

Advertisement

The full list of players to be drafted has not been publicized. But some popular players like Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan, Mitchell McClenaghan, and Chris Lynn played in the league last year.

The organizers also confirmed the composition of Groups A and B. Defending champs Maratha Arabians will play with the Bangla Tigers, the Delhi Bulls, and the Northern Warriors in Group A. Meanwhile, Group B comprises the Qalandars, the Pune Devils, the Deccan Gladiators, and Team Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi T10 League Draft Date and Start Time

As mentioned above, the Abu Dhabi T10 League Draft will take place on Wednesday (December 23). Stay tuned to the T10 League's official YouTube channel for details about the timing.