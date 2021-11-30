Abu Dhabi T10 League, The Chennai Braves vs Delhi Bulls: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Chennai Braves will conclude their campaign in the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Wednesday, December 1 when they square off against the Delhi Bulls.

The Chennai Braves have already crashed out of the competition after failing to gather any momentum this season. They have managed only a single win and eight losses in nine matches.

Delhi Bulls, on the other hand, are still in contention for a top-two spot. The Bulls are placed fourth in the points table with five wins and three losses in eight matches. They must win both of their remaining fixtures by a considerable margin to seal their berth in the first qualifier.

The Chennai Braves vs Delhi Bulls Match Details

Match: The Chennai Braves vs Delhi Bulls, 28th Match, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22

Date and Time: December 1st, 2021, Wednesday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

The Chennai Braves vs Delhi Bulls Pitch Report

The wicket has been a paradise for batters so far. While it has slowed down a bit, the shorter boundaries have made the spinners ineffective. The team winning the toss would prefer to chase considering the dew factor.

The Chennai Braves vs Delhi Bulls Weather Forecast

A day with clear skies and only 10% chances of precipitation is expected. Meanwhile, temperature levels are expected to hover between 21 and 28 degrees Celsius.

The Chennai Braves vs Delhi Bulls Probable XIs

The Chennai Braves

The Chennai Braves won their first game of the season in their last match. They defeated the Northern Warriors handsomely by 10 wickets. Bowling first, the Braves bundled out the Warriors for 108 in 9.5 overs. Curtis Campher, Dasun Shanaka and Ravi Bopara picked up two wickets each.

Chasing the target openers Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Mohammad Shahzad completed the job for their side. They both scored unbeaten half-centuries and hunted down the total with nine deliveries to spare. No changes to their playing 11 are expected.

Probable XI:

Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Samiullah Shinwari, Ravi Bopara, Angelo Perera (C), Mark Deyal, Curtis Campher, Roman Walker, Khalid Shah, Dhananjaya Lakshan

Delhi Bulls

Delhi Bulls defeated Bangla Tigers by 12 runs in the last match. Batting first, they were underwhelming with the bat and managed only 100/7 in 10 overs. Eoin Morgan was the top-scorer with 35 runs off 19 deliveries.

Defending the target, the bowlers did a tremendous job of restricting the Bangla Tigers to 88/9 in 10 overs. Dominic Drakes accounted for four wickets to win the game for his side. They are likely to field an unchanged playing 11.

Probable XI

Luke Wright, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Gulbadin Naib, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (C), Dominic Drakes, Adil Rashid, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed

The Chennai Braves vs Delhi Bulls Match Prediction

The Chennai Braves will look to sign off on a high with back-to-back wins. At the same time, the stakes are high for the Delhi Bulls in this game.

They defeated the Braves by five wickets when the two sides met earlier. The Bulls will look to repeat the performance and complete the double over the Braves.

Prediction: Delhi Bulls are likely to win this contest.

The Chennai Braves vs Delhi Bulls live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot, Fancode

