Abu Dhabi T20 Counties Super Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Abu Dhabi T20 Counties Super Cup 2025 is a T20 tournament where some of the top county teams from the UK will travel to Abu Dhabi to play a T20 series. Somerset, Nottinghamshire, Essex, Yorkshire, and Warwickshire are the five county teams that will participate in the competition this year. The sixth team in the tournament will be from the South Asian Cricket Academy.

The tournament will begin on Friday, March 14, with Somerset taking on the South Asian Cricket Academy. Two more matches will be played on Friday. The tournament will conclude on Sunday, March 16.

Each team will play a total of two matches in the tournament. The top two teams will directly qualify for the final. The next two teams will face each other in the third place play-off, while the last two teams will meet each other in the fifth place play-off game.

Last season, Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire faced each other in the final of the tournament. Nottinghamshire were bundled out for just 99 runs in 18.3 overs. Warwickshire chased down the target of 100 runs in 8.1 overs with nine wickets in hand to win the tournament.

As we inch closer to the tournament, we look at the full schedule, timings, live streaming details, and full squads for the Abu Dhabi T20 Counties Super Cup 2025:

Abu Dhabi T20 Counties Super Cup 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings Details (All timings in IST)

Friday, March 14

Match 1 - Somerset vs South Asian Cricket Academy, 12:00 PM

Match 2 - Nottinghamshire vs South Asian Cricket Academy, 4:00 PM

Match 3 - Essex vs Yorkshire, 8:00 PM

Saturday, March 15

Match 4 - Warwickshire vs Yorkshire, 12:00 PM

Match 5 - Warwickshire vs Essex, 4:00 PM

Match 6 - Somerset vs Nottinghamshire, 8:00 PM

Sunday, March 16

5th Place Play-off - TBC vs TBC, 12:00 PM

3rd Place Play-off - TBC vs TBC, 4:00 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 8:00 PM

Abu Dhabi T20 Counties Super Cup 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T20 Counties Super Cup 2025 on the Fancode website and application. Unfortunately, the tournament's live telecast is not available on any network in India.

Abu Dhabi T20 Counties Super Cup 2025: Full Squads

Somerset

Andrew Umeed, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohlercadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Fin Hill, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, James Rew (wk), Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, JT Langridge, and Shoaib Bashir.

South Asian Cricket Academy

Amir Khan, Arav Shetty, Chinmay Mullapudi, Hassan Matloob, Amrit Basra, Daaryoush Ahmed, Ismail Mohammed, Vansh Jani, Adeel Ahmad Shafique (Wk), Sami Khan (Wk), Arafat Bhuiyan, Hamidullah Qadri, Hishaam Khan, Kamran Khanna, Manraj Johal, and Shaariq Sheikh.

Nottinghamshire

Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Haynes, Freddie Mccann, Lyndon James, Robert Lord, Tom Moores, Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Conor Mckerr, Dillon Pennington, Farhan Ahmed, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Liam Pattersonwhite, Matthew Montgomery, Olly Stone, and Sam King.

Essex

Charlie Allison, Sam Bear, Luc Benkenstein, Nick Browne, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Matt Critchley, Robin Das, Simon Harmer, Mackenzie Jones, Michael Pepper, Jamie Porter, Jamal Richards, Adam Rossington, Shane Snater, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, and Tom Westley.

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, James Wharton, Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Revis, William Luxton, Daniel Moriarty, George Hill, Jawad Akhtar, Jordan Thompson, Yash Vagadia, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Noah Kelly, Alexander Wade, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, and Dom Bess.

Warwickshire

Hamza Shaikh, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Theo Wylie, Zen Malik, Dan Mousley, Ethan Bamber, Michael Booth, Alex Davies (wk), Kai Smith (wk), Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Jake Lintott, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, and Tazeem Ali.

