ACA Men's Senior T20 Inter District Tournament 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ACA Men's Senior T20 Inter District Tournament 2025 will begin in Andhra Pradesh from Thursday, June 19, onwards. Organized by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), as many as 13 teams will participate in the tournament that runs until Wednesday, June 25.

The participating teams are: Anantapur, Nellore, Kadapa, Chittoor, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, East Godavari, Krishna, West Godavari, Prakasam, and Guntur.

The tournament will be hosted by three venues in Andhra Pradesh, namely the RDT Stadium Main Ground in Anantapur, the DVR Ground in Mulapadu, and the iconic Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

ACA Men's Senior T20 Inter District Tournament 2025: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Thursday, June 19

Match 1: Kurnool vs Kadapa, Anantapur, 9:00 AM

Match 2: Nellore vs Anantapur, Anantapur, 1:00 PM

Friday, June 20

Match 3: Chittoor vs Anantapur, Anantapur, 9:00 AM

Match 4: Kadapa vs Nellore, Anantapur, 1:00 PM

Sunday, June 22

Match 5: Srikakulam vs Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam, 9:00 AM

Match 6: Kurnool vs Nellore, Anantapur, 9:00 AM

Match 7: West Godavari vs Krishna, Mulapadu, 9:00 AM

Match 8: East Godavari vs Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, 1:00 PM

Match 9: Chittoor vs Kadapa, Anantapur, 1:00 PM

Match 10: Guntur vs Prakasam, Mulapadu, 1:00 PM

Monday, June 23

Match 11: East Godavari vs Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, 9:00 AM

Match 12: Kadapa vs Anantapur, Anantapur, 9:00 AM

Match 13: Guntur vs West Godavari, Mulapadu, 9:00 AM

Match 14: Vizianagaram vs Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam, 1:00 PM

Match 15: Kurnool vs Chittoor, Anantapur, 1:00 PM

Match 16: Prakasam vs Krishna, Mulapadu, 1:00 PM

Wednesday, June 25

Match 17: Srikakulam vs Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, 9:00 AM

Match 18: Chittoor vs Nellore, Anantapur, 9:00 AM

Match 19: Prakasam vs West Godavari, Mulapadu, 9:00 AM

Match 20: East Godavari vs Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam, 1:00 PM

Match 21: Kurnool vs Anantapur, Anantapur, 1:00 PM

Match 22 Guntur vs Krishna, Mulapadu, 1:00 PM

ACA Men's Senior T20 Inter-District Tournament 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The ACA Men's Senior T20 Inter-District Tournament 2025 is unlikely to be live-streamed or telecast in India.

