ACA Quadrangular Senior Men's T20 League 2023, Andhra vs Tamil Nadu, Match 1: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Stream Details

In the first match of the ACA Quadrangular Senior Men’s T20 League 2023, Andhra and Tamil Nadu will lock horns at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 24.

Team Andhra will be led by keeper-batter KS Bharat in this edition. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23, Andhra couldn’t create any impact despite having some big names in their squad.

They bagged just two wins in six games to finish at the fifth spot in Elite Group D. They would be looking for a change in fortunes in this four-team tournament.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu finished in the third position in Elite Group E in the previous Syed Mushtaq Ali season with four wins. However, they couldn't advance to the semi-finals due to a poor net run rate.

They have pretty strong batting and bowling line-ups with very good IPL experience. They would be aiming for some big victories to start the tournament with.

Andhra vs Tamil Nadu Match Details:

Match: Andhra vs Tamil Nadu, Match 1

Date and Time: September 24, 2023, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium

Andhra vs Tamil Nadu Pitch Report:

The Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium is one of the best batting wickets India has currently. With short boundaries, batters are expected to go out all guns blazing right from the first ball of the game. However, spinners can extract some turn in the middle overs.

Andhra vs Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast

Weather is expected to be cloudy and the overcast conditions might help the pacers initially. However, there might be no rain interruptions with temperatures hovering around 32 degrees Celsius.

Andhra vs Tamil Nadu Probable XIs:

Andhra:

Ashwin Hebbar, CR Gnaneshwar, Hanuma Vihari, Ricky Bhui, Shaik Rasheed, Shaik Kamaruddin, Yeddala Reddy, KS Bharat (c, wk) Bandaru Ayyappa, Prithvi Raj, Shoaib Md Khan

Tamil Nadu:

B Aparajith (c), B Sai Sudharsan, G Ajitesh, T Natarajan, M Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore, R Sanjay Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy, R Silambarasan, M Ashwin

Andhra vs Tamil Nadu Match Prediction:

Comparatively, Tamil Nadu have a pretty good IPL experience and they are expected to come out on top against the lesser experienced Andhra team. We can expect Tamil Nadu to enter this contest as the strong favorites.

Prediction: Tamil Nadu to win the match.

Andhra vs Tamil Nadu Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode