ACA Women’s T20 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Assam Cricket Association has taken a giant step towards promoting women's cricket by introducing ACA Women's T20 2022. The competition will see women cricketers from across the state get a chance to make it to the next level of the game.

The Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati will host all games of the tournament, which starts on February 24. The grand finale is scheduled for March 6. This will be a good chance for budding cricketers to make a mark and make it to the Assam state team.

A total of six teams will participate in the event, namely Dikhou Tigress Women, Subansiri Champs Women, Kapili Princess Women, Digaru Viranganas Women, Barak Queens Women, and Dhansiri Dashers Women.

ACA Women’s T20 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

February 24, Thursday

Kapili Princess Women vs Subansiri Champs Women, 8:30 AM

Digaru Viranganas Women vs Barak Queens Women, 12:30 PM

February 25, Friday

Dikhou Tigress Women vs Dhansiri Dashers Women, 8:30 AM

Kapili Princess Women vs Barak Queens Women, 12:30 PM

February 26, Saturday

Subansiri Champs Women vs Digaru Viranganas Women, 8:30 AM

Dikhou Tigress Women vs Kapili Princess Women, 12:30 PM

February 27, Sunday

Dhansiri Dashers Women vs Barak Queens Women, 8:30 AM

Subansiri Champs Women vs Dikhou Tigress Women, 12:30 PM

February 28, Monday

Kapili Princess Women vs Dhansiri Dashers Women, 8:30 AM

Subansiri Champs Women vs Barak Queens Women, 12:30 PM

March 1, Tuesday

Dikhou Tigress Women vs Barak Queens Women, 8:30 AM

Dhansiri Dashers Women vs Digaru Viranganas Women, 12:30 PM

March 2, Wednesday

Dikhou Tigress Women vs Digaru Viranganas Women, 8:30 AM

Subansiri Champs Women vs Dhansiri Dashers Women, 12:30 PM

March 3, Thursday

Kapili Princess Women vs Digaru Viranganas Women, 8:30 AM

TBC vs TBC, 12:30 PM

March 4, Friday

TBC vs TBC, 8:30 AM

TBC vs TBC, 12:30 PM

March 5, Saturday

TBC vs TBC, 8:30 AM

TBC vs TBC, 12:30 PM

March 6, Sunday

TBC vs TBC, Final 8:30 AM

ACA Women’s T20 2022: Live Streaming

Fan Code will live stream a few selected matches of the tournament for fans in India.

ACA Women’s T20 2022: Squads

Dikhour Tigress Women

Arpana Karmakar, Nitali Gogoi, Priyanshi Baruah, Sarala Sinha, Hemlata Payeng, Kalpana Chautal, Maini Payeng, Nirupama Baro, Hiramoni Saikia (Wk), Dibya Rani, Bora Kashmiri, Hazarika Nibedita, Barua Priyanka, Kalita Rujan, Moni Bora, Shanti Rai

Subansiri Champs Women

Bedoshree Barpatragohain, Manashi Bhowal, Rashmi Dey, Uma Rana, Himakshi Medhi, Khushi Sharma, Nikita Dev, Puja Tiwari, Jharna Mahanta (Wk), Sapna Choudhary (Wk), Dimpi Bhuyan, Mompiya Das, Pompi Gogoi, Rumana Begum, Urbi Pradhani

Kapili Princess Women

Archana Dutta, Namrata Das, Nilakhi Borah, Pahari Saikia, Sangita Saikia, Genevie Pando, Kakali Saikia, Karabi Bhakta, Parinita Gogoi, Jyoti Devi (Wk), Gyanashree Barman, Madhumita Baishya, Rima Pegu, Rupshree Saikia, Sayanika Deka

Digaru Viranganas Women

Anamika Bori, Majeda Begum, Suparna Sinha, Urmila Chatterjee, Monika Das, Parbin Sultana, Parishmita Barua, Babli Das (Wk), Maina Narah (Wk), Andrialeena Hazarika, Daisy Tanti, Joli Saikia, Junmoni Koul, Mallika Boro, Subhadra Ghosh

Barak Queens Women

Alankrita Das, Binki Moni Saikia, Dipika Paul, Jyotika Rai, Muskan Mallik, Gayatri Gurung, Jayshree Hazarika, Jyoti Knowar, Lakhi Priya Chetia, Priyanka Dutta (Wk), Manisha Barman, Papori Gogoi, Rekharani Bora, Shivani Bishnoi, Suman Sut

Dhansiri Dashers Women

Deboshree Konwar, Florina Taye, Rimjhim Kol, Sneha Sinha, Jamuna Kol, Pushpa Chakraborty, Ruhina Pegu, Suman Bhumij, Varsha Rajak, Uma Chetry (Wk), Anamika Saikia, Jintimoni Kalita, Junti Murah, Mousumi Narah, Priya Barman

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava