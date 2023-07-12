ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, Match 2, Afghanistan A vs Oman: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The second game of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 will see Afghanistan A lock horns against Oman. This Group B contest will take place at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground in Colombo.

Afghanistan A is one of the teams to look forward to in this competition. They have some exciting players who have done well in the domestic circuit and will be raring to go in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

Shahidullah Kamal has been handed the responsibility of leading the Afghan side. The likes of Zia-ur-Rehman, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ikram Alikhil, and Noor Ali Zadran will play a key role for them in the competition and they will be hoping to start on a winning note.

Oman, on the other hand, have selected a solid squad for the tournament. They recently qualified for the Super Sixes of the Qualifiers of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 but failed to win a single game. They will be looking to turn the tables around.

Aqib Ilyas will be leading the side. Fayyaz Butt, Ayaan Khan, Kaleemullah, Kashyap Prajapati, and Jatinder Singh have been regular members of the national side and will be hoping to use all their experience and help them go all the way in the tournament.

Afghanistan A vs Oman Match Details:

Match: Afghanistan A vs Oman, Match 1, Group B, ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: July 13, 2023, Thursday, 10 AM IST

Venue: Colombo Cricket Club, Colombo

Afghanistan A vs Oman Pitch Report

The pitch at the Colombo Cricket Club is expected to be a bit slow in nature. The ball tends to grip off the surface and the batters will have to be on their toes while batting here. Once they get their eye in, they can start playing high-risk strokes.

Afghanistan A vs Oman Weather Forecast

The conditions in Colombo on Thursday aren’t ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature is expected to be in the mid-20s, with an 80% chance of rain predicted.

Afghanistan A vs Oman Probable XIs

Afghanistan A

Probable XI

Baheer Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal (c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Izharulhaq Naveed, Wafadar Momand, Zia-ur-Rehman, Noor Ali Zadran, Mohammad Ibrahim

Oman

Probable XI

Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Aqib Ilyas (c), Wasim Ali, Shoaib Khan, Suraj Kumar, Kaleemullah, Ayaan Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastava

Afghanistan A vs Oman Match Prediction

Afghanistan A and Oman have got some experienced players on their side and the fans can expect an intense battle between them on Thursday when they meet. Let’s hope that the rain stays away and we get a full game.

Oman looks like a well-balanced unit and expect them to start the tournament on a winning note.

Prediction: Oman to win this clash of ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

Afghanistan A vs Oman Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

