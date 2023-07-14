ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, Match 6, Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream Details

The sixth game of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 will see Sri Lanka A take on Afghanistan A at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground in Colombo in a Group A fixture.

Sri Lanka A had a perfect start to the tournament. They faced Bangladesh A in their opening game and beat them to start the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 on a winning note. The side will be high in confidence and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

After being asked to bat first, Sri Lanka A posted a mammoth 349 on the board, thanks to a brilliant ton from Avishka Fernando (133). Pramod Madushan and Dushan Hemantha picked up three wickets each to knock over Bangladesh A on 301 and win the game by 48 runs.

Afghanistan A, on the other hand, defeated Oman A comprehensively in their first game of the competition to get off to a winning start. They displayed a solid all-around performance and will look to repeat it when they take on the hosts in their next game.

Batting first, Zubaid Akbari led the charge with the bat at the top of the order as his 79 helped Afghanistan A score 267 at the end of their innings. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to dismiss Oman A on 195 to win the game by 72 runs.

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A, Match 6, Group A, ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: July 15, Saturday, 10 am IST

Venue: Colombo Cricket Club, Colombo

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Pitch Report

The pitch at the Colombo Cricket Club is a balanced track. The spinners are expected to play a key role as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface. There will be runs on offer for the batters once they spend some time in the middle.

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Weather Forecast

The temperature in Colombo is expected to hover between 26 to 30 degrees Celsius. Heavy rain is predicted in the morning.

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Probable XIs

Sri Lanka A

Probable XI

Dunith Wellalage (c), Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Sahan Arachchige, Lasith Croospulle, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

Afghanistan A

Probable XI

Riaz Hassan, Zubaid Akbari, Noor Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal (c), Baheer Shah, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Izharulhaq Naveed, Mohammad Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Sayed Shirzad, Zia-ur-Rehman.

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Match Prediction

Both sides had a perfect start to the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, winning their respective opening fixtures. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum when they face each other on Saturday.

Sri Lanka A looks a well-balanced unit and expect them to make it two in two.

Prediction: Sri Lanka A to win this clash of ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: FanCode and YouTube Channel of ACC

