ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, Match 7, Pakistan A vs UAE A: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Pakistan A will lock horns with United Arab Emirates A in the seventh match of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. The P Sara Oval in Colombo will play host to this Group B clash on Monday, July 17.

Pakistan A, led by Mohammad Haris, are currently placed second in the table with two points and a net run rate of +1.933. They will go into the match after beating Nepal by four wickets on July 14.

After being asked to chase down 180, Pakistan A romped home with 17.1 overs left in their innings. Right-arm fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani became the Player of the Match after he finished with figures of 10-3-38-5.

UAE A, captained by Ashwanth Chidambaram, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -3.255. They lost to India A by eight wickets in their opening match on July 14.

After being sent in to bat first, UAE A put up a decent score of 175 for the loss of nine wickets on the board. But their bowlers could not make much of an impact as India A chased down the target with 23.3 overs to spare.

Pakistan A vs UAE A Match Details

Match: Pakistan A vs UAE A, Match 7, Group A, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

Date and Time: July 17, 2023, Monday, 10 AM IST.

Venue: P Sara Oval, Colombo.

Pakistan A vs UAE A Pitch Report

The pitch at the P Sara Oval is generally known to be on the slower side. Hence, an overly high-scoring match may not be on the cards. Fielding first should be the way forward.

Pakistan A vs UAE A Weather Forecast

There is a 30 to 50 percent chance of rain within the time-slot of the match. Hence, there could be delays and interruptions. Temperatures will be around the 31-degree Celsius mark.

Pakistan A vs UAE A Probable XIs

Pakistan A

Saim Ayub, Haseebullah Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (c & wk), Kamran Ghulam, Omair Yousuf, Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani

UAE A

Jonathan Figy, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Ansh Tandon, Lovepreet Singh, Ashwanth Chidambaram (c), Ali Naseer, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Sanchit Sharma, Jash Giyanani, Adhitya Shetty, Muhammad Jawadullah

Pakistan A vs UAE A Match Prediction

Pakistan A are expected to register their second win of the tournament. UAE would do well to give the Men in Green a run for their money.

Prediction: Pakistan A to win this ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 match.

Pakistan A vs UAE A Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3.

Live Streaming: FanCode and YouTube Channel of ACC.

