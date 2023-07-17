The ninth match of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 will see Bangladesh A lock horns against Afghanistan A. It is a Group A fixture and the P Sara Oval in Colombo will be hosting this encounter.

Bangladesh A didn’t have the best of starts to the competition. They lost to Sri Lanka A but bounced back to beat Oman A in their next game. They will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum when they take on the Afghan side.

Bowling first, the Bangladesh A bowlers did a fantastic job of restricting Oman A to 126, with Tanzim Hasan Sakib registering figures of 4/18. Mohammad Naim (47*) and Tanzid Hasan (68) then contributed with the bat at the top of the order to help them chase down the total in 16.3 overs.

Afghanistan A, meanwhile, are the Group A table toppers. They have played two games so far and won both. After beating Oman A in their first game, they defeated Sri Lanka A in their next which was a close-fought one.

Riaz Hassan (82) and Noor Ali Zadran (53) hit half-centuries as Afghanistan A posted 252 on the board against Sri Lanka A. The bowlers then stepped up and held their nerves to knock over the Lankans on 241 to win the game by 11 runs. They will be high in confidence as they head into Tuesday's game against Bangladesh A.

Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A, Match 9, Group A, ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: July 18, 2023, Tuesday, 10 AM IST

Venue: P Sara Oval, Colombo

Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Pitch Report

The pitch at the P Sara Oval is slow in nature. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface and the batters will have to work hard for their runs while batting here. The pacers may get some movement with the new ball.

Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Weather Forecast

The temperature in Colombo is expected to hover between 27 to 29 degrees Celsius. There is a 60% chance of rain on matchday.

Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Probable XIs

Bangladesh A

Probable XI

Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Naim, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Soumya Sarkar, Akbar Ali (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Tanzid Hasan

Afghanistan A

Probable XI

Zubaid Akbari, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal (c), Baheer Shah, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Zia-ur-Rehman, Noor Ali Zadran, Mohammad Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Bilal Sami, Mohammad Saleem Safi

Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their respective previous fixtures. They will be looking to cap off the group stages with a win ahead of the knockout stages of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

Afghanistan A look like a well-settled unit and expect them to stay unbeaten in the tournament.

Prediction: Afghanistan A to win this clash of ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: FanCode

