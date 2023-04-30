ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Final, Nepal vs UAE: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

The ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 final will be contested between Nepal and UAE on Monday, May 1. The match is scheduled to begin at 08:45 AM IST at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Nepal’s semi-final was washed out due to rain in the second innings. Nepal batted first and put up a respectable score of 281/9 in 42 overs, with Rohit Kumar and Kushal Malla making significant contributions of 94 and 57 runs, respectively. Kuwait's Mohammad Aslam and Adnan Idrees took three wickets each.

Kuwait were struggling at 37/6 after 8.3 overs when rain played spoil-sport. Nepal's KC took five wickets in just 4.3 overs. Although no result was declared in the semi-final, Nepal qualified for the final as they had topped their group.

Meanwhile, the UAE beat Oman by two runs (via DLS) in the second semi-final. Courtesy of Rameez Shahzad (46 off 58 balls) and Mohammad Waseem’s (48 off 31 balls), they put up a total of 236. Oman reached 190/6 in 43 overs before rain called play to an end.

Nepal vs UAE Match Details

Match: Nepal vs UAE, final, ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023.

Date & Time: May 1, 2023, Monday, 08:45 AM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Nepal vs UAE Pitch Report

At the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, the batting track is exceptional, enabling batters to begin their innings with freedom as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Bowlers must maintain their line and length with exceptional discipline to limit the scoring.

The ground has seen scores exceeding 300 in the ongoing ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023, indicating that the upcoming match is likely to be a high-scoring encounter.

Nepal vs UAE Weather Report

During the game, the weather is expected to be mostly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm, and the temperature will be around 18°C.

Nepal vs UAE Probable XIs

Nepal Probable XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Kumar (c), Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi

UAE Probable XI

Aryan Lakra, Muhammad Waseem (c), Vriitya Aravind (WK), Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Palaniapan Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

Nepal vs UAE Match Prediction

Both UAE and Nepal are strong teams, with talented players and a history of success in cricket. However, the UAE's recent form and consistent performances may give them an edge in the upcoming final. Despite this, Nepal has the potential to stage an upset and emerge as the champions of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023.

Prediction: UAE to win the final

Nepal vs UAE Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

