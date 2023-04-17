ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Match 1, Nepal vs Malaysia: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 will kick off on April 18 in Nepal. A total of 10 teams are competing in the competition. The winner of this tournament will qualify for the Asia Cup 2023. The top three teams will also qualify for the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

The opening game will see the hosts Nepal lock horns against Malaysia at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. It is a group A fixture. Rohit Paudel has been handed the responsibility of leading the Nepal side. The likes of Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane have a good amount of experience at the highest level and they will play a vital role for them in the competition.

Malaysia, on the other hand, will be led by Ahmad Faiz. Virandeep Singh has been named as his deputy. Virandeep has been one of the most consistent performers for the Malaysian side and he will be looking to step up in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. They have got a relatively inexperienced side and will have to be on their toes to get off to a winning start to the competition.

Nepal vs Malaysia Match Details:

Match: Nepal vs Malaysia, Match 1, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

Date and Time: April 18 2023, Tuesday, 09:15 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Nepal vs Malaysia Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground looks good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings.

Nepal vs Malaysia Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Tuesday, with the temperature in Kirtipur expected to be range between 17 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Nepal vs Malaysia Probable XIs

Nepal

Rohit Paudel will be hoping that his teammates step up and start the competition on a winning note.

Probable XI

Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Gulsan Jha, Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Gyanendra Malla, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Malla

Malaysia

The Malaysian side has got an inexperienced side and will be looking to create an upset on Tuesday.

Probable XI

Ahmad Faiz (c), Virandeep Singh (wk), Muhammad Amir, Syed Aziz, Khizar Hayat, Sharvin Muniandy, Anwar Rahman, Nazril Rahman, Fitri Sham, Muhamad Syahadat, Muhammad Wafiq,

Nepal vs Malaysia Match Prediction

The opening game of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 will see Nepal take on Malaysia. Nepal have been playing good cricket in recent times and it will be a challenge for the Malaysian side in their opening fixture.

Nepal look strong on paper and are expected to kickstart the tournament on a winning note.

Prediction: Nepal to win this clash.

Nepal vs Malaysia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Sandeep Lamichhane to pick up two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes