ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Match 11, Singapore vs UAE: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The 11th match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 will see Singapore take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will be hosting this clash.

Singapore haven’t had the best of starts to the competition. They lost to Hong Kong in their opening game and failed to bounce back as they suffered a heavy loss against Bahrain in their next game. They will have to fire in unison to grab their first win in their next game.

Ramesh Kalimuthu, Thilipan Omaidurai and Vinoth Baskaran picked up two wickets each for Singapore as they restricted Bahrain to 286/8. In reply, Surendran Chandramohan scored 51 but the other batters failed to step up as they got knocked over on 154 to lose the game by 132 runs.

United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, got off to a perfect start to the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. They beat Kuwait in their opening game by 143 runs but failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they lost to Hong Kong in their next game. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Sunday.

Bowling first, Aayan Khan picked up a fifer as it helped them restrict Hong Kong to 263/8. Aryan Lakra scored 52* at the top of the order and they were 117/6 at the end of 27 overs. The second innings was reduced to 27 overs due to rain and they lost the game by 67 runs on the DLS method.

Singapore vs UAE Match Details:

Match: Singapore vs UAE, Match 11, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

Date and Time: April 23rd 2022, Sunday, 08:45 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Singapore vs UAE Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a wonderful track to bat on. The batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings as the ball arrives nicely onto the bat. Expect a high-scoring affair on Sunday.

Singapore vs UAE Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kirtipur is expected to hover between 13 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Singapore vs UAE Probable XIs

Singapore

We can see Amartya Kaul come into the side in place of Sidhant Srikanth.

Probable XI

Aritra Dutta (c), Rohan Rangarajan, Abdul Bhadelia, Manpreet Singh, Amartya Kaul, Aaryan Modi (wk), Surendran Chandramohan, Thilipan Omaidurai, Vinoth Baskaran, Akshay Puri, Ramesh Kalimuthu

UAE

Expect them to back their players and field the same XI that featured in their last game.

Probable XI

Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Rohan Mustafa, Asif Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan

Singapore vs UAE Match Prediction

Singapore are yet to win a single game in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. UAE also are coming off a loss in their previous game and will be looking to get back to winning ways against the bruised Singapore side.

UAE looks strong on paper and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: UAE to win this clash.

Singapore vs UAE Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

