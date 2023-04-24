ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Match 15, Kuwait vs Singapore: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Kuwait will square off against Singapore in the 15th match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 on Tuesday (April 25). The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host this Group B clash.

Kuwait lost their opening game against United Arab Emirates but bounced back to win their next game. They faced Bahrain in their next game and beat them in a closely-fought contest. The side will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Bowling first, Sayed Monib picked up four wickets to help his side restrict Bahrain to 255/7. Fifties from Adnan Idrees (56), Meet Bhavsar (54) and Yasin Patel (63*) helped them chase down the total in 44.2 overs with two wickets in hand.

Singapore, on the other hand, are really struggling in the competition. They have played three games so far and are yet to win a single game. Singapore suffered a heavy loss against UAE in their previous outing. They will be hoping of finishing the competition on a winning note.

Adwitya Bhargava picked up four wickets for Singapore but UAE posted a mammoth 471 on the board. In response, Manpreet Singh (66) and Thilipan Omaidurai (52) notched up fifties. However, a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in the side getting knocked over on 270 to lose the game by 201 runs.

Kuwait vs Singapore Match Details

Match: Kuwait vs Singapore, Match 15, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

Date and Time: April 25, Tuesday, 08:45 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Kuwait vs Singapore Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting here as the ball comes nicely onto the bat.

Kuwait vs Singapore Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Tuesday, with the temperature in Kirtipur expected to hover between 13 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Kuwait vs Singapore Probable XIs

Kuwait

Don’t expect the side to make any changes to the winning combination.

Probable XI

Meet Bhavsar, Ravija Sandaruwan, Parvinder Kumar, Usman Patel (wk), Adnan Idrees, Mohammed Aslam (c), Shiraz Khan, Bilal Tahir, Sayed Monib, Yasin Patel, Shahrukh Quddus.

Singapore

Expect Amartya Kaul to come into the side in the place of Abdul Bhadelia.

Probable XI

Rohan Rangarajan, Aritra Dutta, Amartya Kaul, Manpreet Singh (c), Aaryan Modi (wk), Surendran Chandramohan, Vinoth Baskaran, Thilipan Omaidurai, Adwitya Bhargava, Akshay Puri, Ramesh Kalimuthu.

Kuwait vs Singapore Prediction

Nothing has gone right for Singapore in this competition. They are yet to win a single game in the competition and will have to be at their absolute best to challenge Kuwait, who are coming off a win in their last game.

Kuwait looks strong on paper and fans expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Kuwait to win this clash

Kuwait vs Singapore Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

