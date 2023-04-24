ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Match 16, Malaysia vs Qatar: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Match 16 of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 will see Malaysia lock horns against Qatar. This Group B fixture will be played at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Malaysia are struggling a bit in the competition. They have only managed to win one out of their two games. They suffered a heavy loss in their last game against Oman. They will have to fire in unison to get back to winning ways on Tuesday.

After being asked to bat first, Virandeep Singh scored 94 at the top of the order but lacked support from the other batters as they finished their innings on 227/9. Muhammad Amir Azim picked up two wickets but it wasn’t enough as they failed to defend the total as Oman got across the line in 41.4 overs.

Qatar are also having a torrid time in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. They have lost both their games so far. After losing to Oman in their opening game, they failed to bounce back and lost to Saudi Arabia in their next fixture.

The batters failed to get going as they were bundled out on 216 against Saudi Arabia, with Muhammad Tanveer top-scoring with 46. The bowlers tried hard but managed to pick up only two wickets, failing to defend the total. They will have to bring out their A-game to grab their first win of the competition.

Malaysia vs Qatar Match Details:

Match: Malaysia vs Qatar, Match 16, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

Date and Time: April 25, 2022, Tuesday, 8:45 am IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Malaysia vs Qatar Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mulpani Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The seamers are expected to get plenty of assistance from the surface as the ball tends to move off the surface. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely.

Malaysia vs Qatar Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket. Heavy rain is predicted on Tuesday, with the temperature expected to be under the 20s.

Malaysia vs Qatar Probable XIs

Malaysia

Expect them to back their players and field the same XI despite suffering a loss in their last game.

Probable XI

Muhammad Amir Azim, Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz Mubarak (wk), Muhamad Syahadat, Ahmad Faiz (c), Vijay Unni, Khizar Hayat, Anwar Rahman, Sharvin Muniandy, Rizwan Haider, Muhammad Wafiq.

Qatar

Expect Gayan Munaweera to replace Amir Farooq on Tuesday.

Probable XI

Kamran Khan, Zaheer Ibrahim, Imal Liyanage (wk), Muhammad Tanveer, Mohammed Rizlan (c), M Ikramullah Khan, Muhammad Murad, Khurram Shahzad, Gayan Munaweera, Sandun Withanage, Mohammed Nadeem.

Malaysia vs Qatar Match Prediction

Malaysia are coming off a loss in their last game and will hope to get back to winning ways on Tuesday against Qatar, who are still searching for their first win. Malaysia look a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Malaysia to win this encounter.

Malaysia vs Qatar Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

